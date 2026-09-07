SEAPAL Vallarta says more than 3,000 older adults currently receive a 50% discount on water service and can access free purified water through its Gogomáticos program.

More than 3,000 older adults in Puerto Vallarta currently receive a 50% discount on their water-service payment, according to SEAPAL Vallarta. The utility reported the figure in connection with the National Day of Older Persons, observed on August 28.

SEAPAL said the discount is intended to provide direct economic support to older customers. The source material does not specify eligibility requirements, application procedures or whether the benefit has limits beyond the stated 50% reduction.

The utility also said older adults benefit from its Gogomáticos, its purified-water dispensing program. At these stations, people can fill their water jugs with purified water free of charge, which SEAPAL said can create additional household savings.

According to SEAPAL, the two measures are part of its social programs intended to reduce household expenses and facilitate access to quality water for people who need it most. The agency said it plans to continue strengthening its social programs so benefits can reach more families, but it did not provide details on new benefits, locations or a timeline.