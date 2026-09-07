SEAPAL Brings Free Purified Water to Cuauhtémoc Elementary School

A new chilled-water fountain opened September 1 at the San Esteban school as SEAPAL resumed its School Drinking Fountains program for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Students at Cuauhtémoc Federal Elementary School in Puerto Vallarta’s San Esteban neighborhood can now refill their bottles with purified, chilled water at no charge following the inauguration of a new SEAPAL drinking fountain.

The municipal water utility said the installation was presented September 1 as its School Drinking Fountains program resumed activities for the 2026–2027 academic year. The facility is intended to serve students and the wider school community while encouraging regular hydration.

Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía said the fountain is part of a broader set of improvements being delivered to the school. He described student well-being and better educational conditions as priorities for his administration.

SEAPAL General Director Carlos Ruiz Hernández said students can refill reusable containers instead of receiving money each day to buy bottled water, reducing household expenses and the use of disposable bottles.

School director Lucio Castellanos Valadez said the project addresses an everyday need for fresh water while providing an economic benefit to families and school personnel.