Puerto Vallarta begins Tuesday with warm, mostly sunny conditions, but increasing clouds could bring rain later in the day as the city moves through the heart of the Pacific rainy season.

Temperatures were near 79 degrees Fahrenheit, or 26 Celsius, during the morning. The forecast calls for a high around 92 degrees Fahrenheit, or 33 Celsius, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon rain.

High humidity will make conditions feel warmer than the measured temperature. Residents and visitors spending time outdoors should drink water regularly, seek shade during the hottest part of the day and avoid leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Wednesday is expected to be slightly hotter, with a forecast high near 93 degrees Fahrenheit, or 34 Celsius. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Thursday could bring hazy sunshine followed by additional clouds and another chance of afternoon rain.

Rain during Puerto Vallarta’s summer months often develops quickly after a bright morning. Drivers should be prepared for reduced visibility, slick roads and temporary pooling of water in low-lying areas when heavier showers occur.

People near rivers, arroyos and steep hillsides should remain attentive if rainfall becomes intense. Never attempt to drive or walk through moving floodwater, and allow additional travel time during a downpour.

The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional continues to update its extended national forecast during the day. Residents should follow official notices from Protección Civil and CONAGUA if conditions change or a stronger weather advisory is issued.

For now, Tuesday’s outlook is for a hot morning and midday followed by a possible afternoon shower—not an all-day rain event. Wednesday carries the greater chance for a localized thunderstorm.

Forecast sources: Servicio Meteorológico Nacional–CONAGUA and current Puerto Vallarta forecast data. Weather conditions can change quickly.