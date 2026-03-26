From Atlético Madrid to Wolves to Fulham: Jiménez's Decade at the Top Level

Raúl Jiménez has been playing at European club level since 2014, when Atlético Madrid signed him from Club América. His career since then has covered three clubs, a serious head injury that threatened to end his time at the top level, and a sustained return to consistent performance that has extended his Premier League presence into his early thirties.

Wolves: A Productive Partnership, Then a Skull Fracture

Jiménez joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan in 2018 and on a permanent basis in 2019. He became one of the most effective strikers in the Premier League during Wolves' first seasons back in the top flight, forming a productive partnership with Diogo Jota in Nuno Espírito Santo's system.

His performances during this period established him as a legitimate Premier League-level striker rather than a novelty import. The commercial and sporting visibility he built at Wolves set the terms for everything that followed in his European career.

He Returned to Football After Surgery, Which Was Not Expected

In November 2020, Jiménez suffered a fractured skull in a collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz. The injury was life-threatening and required surgery. He returned to first-team football the following season, a recovery that medical professionals described at the time as remarkable given the injury's severity.

His Wolves career continued through to 2023, when Fulham signed him as the club sought experienced Premier League attacking options. The move provided the regular starting role that his age and injury history made necessary for consistent performance.

What He Has Produced at Fulham

At Fulham, Jiménez has been a reliable contributor across Marco Silva's attacking system. His Premier League penalty record, 14 from 14, is the most consistent measurable element of his output at both clubs. Beyond penalties, he contributes as a physical focal point for attacking play, holding the ball and bringing teammates into play in areas where his size and technique create problems for Premier League defenders.

The consistency of his output at Fulham into his early thirties is relevant for Mexico's World Cup planning. A striker performing at this level in the Premier League, one of the highest-quality domestic competitions in world football, provides Aguirre with a forward option whose current form is verifiable against a demanding benchmark.

His Record With the National Team

Jiménez has been Mexico's senior striker across multiple World Cup cycles. He was part of the squads for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, providing continuity across a period when Mexico has struggled to develop a consistent goalscoring presence at the centre of its attack.

At 33, he is approaching the end of the period in which a physically demanding striker position can be maintained at the international level. The 2026 World Cup, played on Mexican soil, represents the natural endpoint of his international career in terms of both age trajectory and symbolic significance. Whether Aguirre includes him in the final squad will depend on his form at Fulham across the remaining weeks of the Premier League season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: When did Raúl Jiménez move to Wolverhampton?

A: Jiménez joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan in 2018 and signed permanently in 2019. He became one of the most effective strikers in the Premier League during Wolves' first seasons back in the top flight before joining Fulham in 2023.

Q: What was the skull fracture injury Jiménez suffered at Wolves?

A: In November 2020, Jiménez suffered a fractured skull in a collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz. The injury was life-threatening and required surgery. He returned to first-team football the following season, a recovery that medical professionals described as remarkable given the injury's severity.

Q: What is Jiménez's Premier League penalty record?

A: Jiménez has scored all 14 penalties he has taken in the Premier League across his time at Wolverhampton and Fulham, maintaining a 100 percent conversion rate.

Q: How does Jiménez's Fulham performance factor into Mexico's World Cup planning?

A: Consistent Premier League performance at Fulham provides Javier Aguirre with a forward option whose current form is verifiable against a demanding benchmark. A striker performing at this level in the Premier League in his early thirties demonstrates that the physical decline typically associated with that age has not yet limited his effectiveness at the top level.

Q: How many World Cups has Jiménez been part of with Mexico?

A: Jiménez was part of Mexico's squads for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. The 2026 World Cup, to be played on Mexican soil, would be his third World Cup and represents the natural endpoint of his international career given his age trajectory.