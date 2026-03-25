Raúl Jiménez scored a penalty to seal a 3-1 win for Fulham over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, his first goal since the death of his father, Raúl Jiménez Vega, announced by Mexico's soccer federation on March 13. After converting the penalty, Jiménez dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky with both hands. He was seen wiping tears from his eyes as he walked back to the centre circle and after the final whistle.

The Goal and the Reaction

The penalty was Jiménez's fourteenth successful spot kick in the Premier League, maintaining a 100 percent conversion rate across his time in English football at both Wolverhampton and Fulham. The statistic is incidental to the moment's significance but provides context for the composure required to step up in that circumstance.

Jiménez was embraced after the goal by his Fulham teammates, including fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz and manager Marco Silva. The visible display of emotion from a player known for composure on the pitch drew significant attention from observers of the match.

His Father's Death and the Federation Announcement

The death of Raúl Jiménez Vega was announced by Mexico's soccer federation, the FMF, on March 13. The announcement did not detail the circumstances of his passing. The federation's formal acknowledgment reflected the public standing of his son within Mexican football and the national team context in which Raúl Jiménez has operated for over a decade.

Jiménez remained with Fulham after the announcement and played on Saturday, a decision that belongs to the player and his club rather than to external commentary. The goal and its emotional aftermath became the most widely discussed moment from the weekend's Premier League fixtures.

What It Means With the World Cup Approaching

Jiménez is part of Mexico's World Cup planning. His performance level at Fulham, where he has been a consistent scorer and a productive presence in Marco Silva's system, keeps him in consideration for Javier Aguirre's squad for the June tournament. At 33, he is not the youngest option available to Mexico's attack, but his Premier League experience and his record at the highest level of English club football represent specific value for a national team preparing for a World Cup on home soil.

The Burnley match performance, goal and emotional context together, will be part of how Jiménez is remembered in the lead-up to the tournament regardless of whether he is selected. It was a visible and humanly significant moment in a season that carries exceptional personal weight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What happened when Jiménez scored against Burnley?

A: Jiménez scored a penalty to complete Fulham's 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday. After converting, he dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky. He was seen wiping tears from his eyes as he walked back to the centre circle and after the final whistle. His teammates, including Rodrigo Muniz and manager Marco Silva, embraced him following the goal.

Q: When did Jiménez's father die?

A: The death of Raúl Jiménez Vega was announced by Mexico's soccer federation on March 13. The penalty goal against Burnley on Saturday was Jiménez's first since his father's death.

Q: What is Jiménez's Premier League penalty record?

A: Jiménez has scored all 14 penalties he has taken in the Premier League, maintaining a 100 percent conversion rate across his time at Wolverhampton and Fulham.

Q: What is Jiménez's position at Fulham?

A: Jiménez is a striker at Fulham in the Premier League. He has been a consistent performer in Marco Silva's system. Fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz is among his teammates at the club.

Q: Is Jiménez still part of Mexico's World Cup plans?

A: Jiménez remains in consideration for Javier Aguirre's World Cup squad based on his consistent Premier League performance at Fulham. At 33, his experience at the highest level of English club football is a specific asset for a national team preparing for a home World Cup in June.