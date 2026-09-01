Munguía Leads Free Water Tank Distribution in Las Palmas

SEAPAL Vallarta reported that 60 water-storage tanks were distributed as part of work in Puerto Vallarta’s rural Las Palmas delegation.

SEAPAL Vallarta reported on August 14, 2026, that Luis Munguía and the agency’s general director, Carlos Ruiz, led the distribution of 60 free water-storage tanks in Las Palmas during a work tour of the community.

According to the water utility, the distribution took place at the delegation’s dome and was presented as part of social programs and actions for families in Las Palmas. Munguía said the support forms part of a broader project intended to improve drinking-water service in the area.

SEAPAL said a filtration gallery—an infrastructure work identified by the agency as a galería filtrante—had previously been inaugurated to reinforce the Tebelchía well. The agency said those actions strengthen water availability in the region.

Ruiz said household water storage can help families manage interruptions that may result from infrastructure repairs or power outages during the rainy season. SEAPAL did not provide further details in the published report about the tanks’ capacity, distribution criteria or the schedule for additional deliveries.