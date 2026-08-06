La Cruz De Huanacaztle, Nayarit — Crystal Cove has released a July 2026 construction update showing substantial visible progress at its beachfront condominium development on El Tizate Beach. Official photographs dated July 13 show the main structure standing at what appears to be its full height, much of the glass façade installed, pool areas formed and filled, and landscaping underway. The project’s July promotional material continues to list delivery during 2026.

The development is located at Camino al Tizate 68 in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle. AMPI Riviera Nayarit describes Crystal Cove as a project promoted by Newport Homes, with 91 residences, and reported in April that 65 percent of the units had been sold. The advertisement supplied to VallartaToday in July also states that the development is 65 percent sold.

A Recognizable Design Now Visible on Site

The building’s broad, rounded terraces and central opening are prominent in both its architectural renderings and the latest construction photographs. The July images show much of the exterior envelope and glazing in place, while additional photographs of the interiors indicate that finish work remains underway in some residences. The update provides a clearer picture of construction progress, although the photographs do not represent a formal certificate of completion or delivery.

Crystal Cove

The photographs also show the development’s lower pool area, upper-level water features and portions of its landscaped beachfront grounds. The building’s completed structural form is already closely aligned with the curved design presented in the development’s promotional renderings.

Residences and Current Pricing

The price list dated July 22, 2026 covers one- through five-bedroom residences, including upper-level penthouses. Among the units shown as available, total areas range from approximately 100 square meters to 434 square meters, with terraces included in the published totals. Crystal Cove

Listed prices begin at MX$8 million for a one-bedroom residence with approximately 100 square meters of total space. At the other end of the current inventory, a four-bedroom ocean-view penthouse with 434 square meters is listed at MX$39.8 million. The published inventory includes mountain-view, side-ocean-view and direct-ocean-view residences. Crystal Cove

A clear majority of the 91 residences are marked as sold in the July inventory, broadly matching the development’s public “65% sold” message. Developer financing is advertised, although prospective purchasers should confirm current availability, prices, financing conditions and contract terms directly with the development. The price list expressly states that prices are subject to change without prior notice.

Amenities Centered on the Waterfront

According to the official project website, Crystal Cove’s amenity program includes a 50-meter infinity pool, an ocean-view sky bar, a panoramic jacuzzi, a grilling area and shared spaces designed around the property’s waterfront setting. The website also identifies a gym, spa, coworking area and lobby among the project’s amenities. Crystal Cove

AMPI Riviera Nayarit has additionally referenced a recreational dock and concierge services. The July construction photographs show both lower pool areas and a rooftop pool taking physical form, connecting the published amenity plans with visible progress on the property. AMPI Riviera Nayarit

Why La Cruz Continues to Attract Attention

La Cruz de Huanacaxtle occupies a strategic position between Bucerías and Punta de Mita. Nayarit’s tourism authority highlights the community’s local restaurants, marina and Sunday market, a combination that gives La Cruz both an established coastal infrastructure and the everyday character of a smaller Banderas Bay community.

Crystal Cove’s location on El Tizate Beach places the development close to those services while providing a direct oceanfront setting. The official project address is Camino al Tizate 68, Colonia El Tizate, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle.

What the July Update Means

For prospective buyers and the wider Banderas Bay real estate market, the July update is significant because Crystal Cove is now being presented through current construction photography rather than architectural renderings alone. The distinctive shape of the building, much of its glazing and its principal pool areas are clearly visible, even as interior and finishing work continues.

As with any property purchased before formal completion, buyers should independently verify the promised handover date, final unit measurements, condominium documentation, projected maintenance fees, financing terms and warranty provisions. The developer’s own disclaimer states that unit dimensions, structural or mechanical details, landscaping, amenities, materials, prices, floor plans and specifications may change before completion.

Crystal Cove’s next major milestone will be the transition from advanced construction to formal delivery. For now, the July 2026 update shows a development that has moved substantially from concept toward physical completion on El Tizate Beach.

Crystal Cove Work Progress. Last update: July 13, 2026: