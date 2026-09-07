SEAPAL Vallarta said it supports a proposal to keep potable-water service rates from increasing in 2027, citing the measure’s stated aim of helping households and productive sectors in Puerto Vallarta.

SEAPAL Vallarta has endorsed Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía’s proposal for a zero increase in potable-water service rates in 2027. According to the utility’s statement, the proposal was backed by a majority of city council members during a Municipal Council session on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The utility said the measure is intended to support the finances of Puerto Vallarta families and the destination’s productive sectors. The statement characterizes the proposal as part of a municipal effort to protect the local economy.

SEAPAL, the municipal agency responsible for potable water—the public drinking-water system—as well as drainage and sanitation services, said it will maintain an austere and responsible approach to spending. It said resources will be used efficiently, with operational spending prioritized to help ensure the provision of those services.

The agency also said it will continue working to strengthen water and sanitation infrastructure and carry out works needed to address population needs, while prioritizing service quality and continuity. SEAPAL’s statement did not specify current rates, the financial effect of the proposed freeze, or further procedural steps for the 2027 proposal.