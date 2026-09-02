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SEAPAL Prepares School Drinking-Water Station Caravan for 2026–2027 Term

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SEAPAL Vallarta — Noticias

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The utility says a new phase of its school drinking-water station program will add more Puerto Vallarta campuses ahead of the 2026–2027 school year.

SEAPAL Vallarta says it is preparing a new Caravana de Bebederos Escolares, or school drinking-water station caravan, for the return to classes in the 2026–2027 school year. According to the utility, the new phase will extend the program to additional educational campuses in Puerto Vallarta.

The program provides students with access to potable, cool and free water during the school day, SEAPAL said. The utility also said the stations are intended to reduce families’ need to purchase bottled water and to decrease the use of disposable bottles and plastics.

SEAPAL reported that the program currently benefits students at Secundaria Técnica 56 in Ixtapa; Secundaria Técnica 105 in La Trinidad; Secundaria Técnica 132; Primaria Constitución in El Mangal; Secundaria 49 in Las Juntas; Secundaria 60 in La Aurora; and Secundaria General 84 in Buenos Aires.

The agency did not identify the additional schools that will be incorporated or provide a schedule for the caravan. SEAPAL described the initiative as a social program promoted by the government of Mayor Luis Munguía and strengthened under the administration of Carlos Ruiz at SEAPAL Vallarta. It said the expanded phase will bring water directly to more school communities and support the formation of new Guardianes del Agua, or Water Guardians.

A rainy-season storm over Puerto Vallarta. File photo: Jet’s Private Boat Tours.

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Vallarta Shores overlooks Los Muertos Beach and Banderas Bay from Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. Photo: Vallarta Shores.

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Ada and Bruna on Banderas Bay. Photo: AdaSailing.

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SEAPAL Vallarta — Noticias

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SEAPAL Vallarta — Noticias

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