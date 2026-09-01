Vallarta Shores has earned Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, placing the Puerto Vallarta beachfront property among the top 10% of accommodations listed on the travel platform worldwide.

Tripadvisor presents the Travelers’ Choice designation to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently receive strong reviews from travelers. Unlike an award decided by an industry panel, the recognition is based on reviews and ratings submitted by guests over a 12-month period.

For Vallarta Shores, the award reflects the experiences reported by visitors staying at its beachfront property on Los Muertos Beach in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone.

The locally operated property offers one- to four-bedroom beachfront suites, larger Sky Suites and a penthouse overlooking Banderas Bay. Its location places guests within walking distance of the restaurants, galleries, nightlife and cobblestone streets of the Romantic Zone while providing direct access to one of Puerto Vallarta’s best-known beaches.

Vallarta Shores currently describes itself as sixth among 121 Puerto Vallarta hotels on Tripadvisor. The property emphasizes spacious accommodations, ocean views, personalized service and bilingual staff rather than the conventional hotel-room experience.

The Travelers’ Choice Award is distinct from Tripadvisor’s more exclusive “Best of the Best” designation. Travelers’ Choice recipients rank within the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings, while Best of the Best recognition is reserved for the platform’s top 1%. Vallarta Shores’ recognition is the Travelers’ Choice award.

The award also adds to Puerto Vallarta’s growing collection of international travel distinctions. Hotels, restaurants, tours, beaches and attractions throughout the destination continue to receive recognition based on reviews submitted by travelers from Mexico and around the world.

For an independent Puerto Vallarta property, placing among Tripadvisor’s top-performing accommodations represents more than a promotional badge. It indicates that guests have consistently evaluated their stays positively across the period considered for the award.

Vallarta Shores is located at the southern end of Los Muertos Beach, where Banderas Bay meets the Romantic Zone. Additional information is available at Vallarta Shores.