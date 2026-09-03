SEAPAL Vallarta says a new filtration gallery at the Tebelchía River is intended to provide a more reliable supply for the community, particularly during the dry season.

Residents of Tebelchía and the community’s ejido commission president said a newly inaugurated filtration gallery—water-supply collection infrastructure—at the Tebelchía River addresses recurring water shortages in the locality, according to SEAPAL Vallarta.

SEAPAL Vallarta reported that the project was promoted by the municipal government led by Mayor Luis Munguía and carried out under the administration of Carlos Ruiz at the utility. The agency said the infrastructure is intended to provide a safer source of supply and strengthen service during the dry season. It also said the project was designed by SEAPAL Vallarta personnel.

Alfonso Cruz Gómez, president of the Tebelchía Ejido Commission, said the community had run out of water during April, May and June. He said that with even small increases in the river’s flow, the new infrastructure will make it possible to use that resource to reinforce water supply for local families.

Judith Magallanes, a Tebelchía resident, said the lack of water had affected households and, at times, required families to buy water, creating an additional expense. SEAPAL Vallarta said the inauguration ceremony was held near the riverbed and that residents welcomed the start-up of the project.