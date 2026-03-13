Mexico's growth outpaced both the global average of 4 percent and the Americas regional average of 1 percent. A country growing at 6 percent in a region expanding at 1 percent is capturing market share, not merely keeping pace with the tide.

Mexico received 47.8 million international tourists in 2025, a 6 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Total international visitors including same-day border crossings reached 98.2 million, up 13.6 percent year over year. Tourism revenue exceeded $34.99 billion, a 6.2 percent increase. The country is now operating 6 percent above its 2019 pre-pandemic baseline, outperforming the United States and Canada, which have not yet returned to those levels.

Where Mexico Stands Globally

A report prepared by Alvarez and Marsal and presented by Google projects that international travel could reach 3.5 billion outbound trips globally by 2050, with total spending approaching $6 trillion. Within that projection, the report classifies Mexico as a global tourism champion based on the scale of its visitor arrivals and the trajectory of tourism spending.

In 2000, Mexico received 21 million international tourists. By 2025, that figure had more than doubled, growing at a compound annual rate of 3.3 percent. The report estimates the country could receive 90 million international tourists annually by 2050.

Mexico's specific structural advantage is its relationship with the US market. Approximately 27 percent of international trips taken by Americans are destined for Mexico, making it the dominant destination for US outbound leisure travel. Mexico also accounts for 23 percent of international arrivals into the United States, positioning it as the second-largest source market for US inbound tourism. These flows reflect integration that took decades to build and that competing destinations cannot easily replicate.

Domestic Tourism Is Strengthening in Parallel

While international arrivals generate most of the headline coverage, Mexico's domestic market is simultaneously growing in ways that make the overall tourism sector more resilient. Domestic travelers accounted for 55.64 percent of hotel check-ins in 2025, up from 53.52 percent in 2024, according to SiteMinder data from analysis of more than 130 million global reservations.

The Changing Traveller Report 2026 found that seven in ten Mexican travelers plan to travel within the country this year, preferring closer destinations and shorter travel routes. A domestic market that size and that active provides a floor under hotel occupancy in periods when international arrivals dip — and reduces the sector's exposure to external shocks such as currency movements, security advisories, or international travel disruptions.

The 2030 Target

The federal government aims to position Mexico as the world's fifth-most visited country by 2030. Reaching that ranking from the 2025 baseline requires approximately 3 million additional tourists annually. The target is ambitious relative to historical growth rates, though not implausible given the current trajectory and the concentrated global visibility that the 2026 World Cup will provide.

Whether the goal is achievable depends on factors beyond visitor volume alone. Security perception management in North American source markets, infrastructure capacity at key airports, and the geographic distribution of tourism activity across states that are not yet major destinations all shape the outcome alongside the headline arrival numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How many international tourists did Mexico receive in 2025?

A: Mexico received 47.8 million international tourists in 2025, a 6 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Total international visitors including same-day border crossings reached 98.2 million, up 13.6 percent. Tourism revenue exceeded $34.99 billion, a 6.2 percent increase.

Q: How does Mexico's 2025 tourism performance compare globally?

A: Mexico's 6 percent tourism growth in 2025 outpaced the global average of 4 percent and the Americas regional average of 1 percent. Mexico is operating 6 percent above its 2019 pre-pandemic baseline, while the United States and Canada had not fully recovered to their 2019 levels as of 2025.

Q: What share of US international travel goes to Mexico?

A: Approximately 27 percent of international trips taken by Americans are destined for Mexico, making it the largest single destination for US outbound international travel. Mexico also accounts for 23 percent of international arrivals into the United States, making it the second-largest source market for US inbound tourism.

Q: What is Mexico's tourism target for 2030?

A: The federal government aims to position Mexico as the world's fifth-most visited country by 2030. Achieving this would require attracting approximately 3 million additional international tourists annually from the 2025 baseline of 47.8 million.

Q: How strong is Mexico's domestic tourism market?

A: Domestic travelers accounted for 55.64 percent of hotel check-ins in Mexico in 2025, up from 53.52 percent in 2024, according to SiteMinder data. The Changing Traveller Report 2026 found that seven in ten Mexican travelers plan to travel within the country this year, favouring closer destinations and shorter routes.

Q: How many international tourists could Mexico receive by 2050?

A: A report prepared by Alvarez and Marsal and presented by Google estimates Mexico could receive 90 million international tourists annually by 2050, based on global outbound travel potentially reaching 3.5 billion trips and Mexico maintaining its current share of that growth.