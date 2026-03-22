Five Criteria, Anonymous Inspectors, and No Restaurant Lobbying: How Michelin Works

The Michelin Guide has been published continuously since 1900, originally as a practical manual for French motorists. Its restaurant evaluation function, which became its primary identity over the twentieth century, rests on a methodology that has remained structurally consistent even as the guide has expanded globally. Understanding how the evaluation works clarifies what Jalisco's inclusion means in practice.

The Five Criteria

Michelin inspectors evaluate restaurants against five criteria applied consistently across all markets:

Quality of ingredients

Technical skill in preparation

Harmony of flavours

The chef's personal expression and creativity

Consistency across multiple visits and over time

The fifth criterion is often underestimated by restaurants seeking recognition. A single exceptional meal does not earn a star. Inspectors return to restaurants multiple times, sometimes over different seasons, to verify that the quality experienced on any one visit reflects what a paying guest can expect reliably.

Consistency is evaluated against the restaurant's own stated style and level, not against a single absolute standard. A taqueria operating at an exceptional level within its own register can be recognised through the Bib Gourmand distinction without being held to the same criteria as a tasting menu restaurant.

Anonymous Inspectors, No Nominations

Michelin inspectors are full-time employees of the guide who visit restaurants anonymously and pay for their meals. Restaurants cannot apply for inclusion, pay for recognition, or nominate themselves. The inspector corps is the guide's most closely guarded operational detail: their identities are not publicly disclosed, and they are trained to resist recognition.

The absence of a nomination or application process is what gives Michelin recognition its commercial weight. A restaurant in the guide was found by the guide rather than seeking it out. This structural feature distinguishes Michelin from award systems where industry relationships or marketing activity can influence outcomes.

One Star to Three Stars

Star ratings range from one to three. One star indicates a very good restaurant in its category. Two stars indicate excellent cooking worth a detour. Three stars indicate exceptional cuisine worth a special journey.

The gap between two and three stars is significant commercially. A three-star restaurant typically generates international travel specifically to dine there. A one or two-star restaurant benefits primarily from local and regional recognition rather than destination dining appeal.

Bib Gourmand and Green Star: Beyond the Star System

The Bib Gourmand recognises good quality cooking at a reasonable price, typically below a set meal cost threshold. In Mexico, it has included market stalls and informal establishments, reflecting the guide's stated intention to capture the full range of a country's culinary culture. For Jalisco, this distinction is the most likely pathway for birria specialists and torta ahogada vendors to receive recognition.

The Green Star, introduced in 2020, recognises restaurants with a strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy practices. It can be awarded alongside star ratings or independently. For a state with significant agricultural and artisanal food production traditions, the Green Star criteria are potentially relevant to restaurants working directly with local supply chains.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What five criteria does Michelin use to evaluate restaurants?

A: Michelin evaluates restaurants on quality of ingredients, technical skill in preparation, harmony of flavours, the chef's personal expression and creativity, and consistency across multiple visits over time. The fifth criterion is often the most demanding: a single exceptional meal does not earn recognition. Inspectors return multiple times to verify that quality is reliable rather than occasional.

Q: Can restaurants apply to be included in the Michelin Guide?

A: No. Restaurants cannot apply for inclusion, pay for recognition, or nominate themselves. Michelin inspectors identify restaurants independently through anonymous visits where they pay for their meals. The absence of a nomination process is central to the guide's credibility and what distinguishes it from award systems where marketing activity or industry relationships can influence outcomes.

Q: What is the difference between Michelin stars and the Bib Gourmand?

A: Michelin stars range from one to three, recognising very good restaurants through to those offering exceptional cuisine worth a special journey. The Bib Gourmand recognises good quality cooking at a reasonable price, typically below a set meal cost threshold. In Mexico, the Bib Gourmand has included market stalls and informal establishments, reflecting the guide's intention to capture the full range of local culinary culture.

Q: What is the Michelin Green Star?

A: The Green Star, introduced in 2020, recognises restaurants with a particularly strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy practices. It can be awarded alongside star ratings or independently. For Jalisco, with its significant agricultural and artisanal food production traditions, the Green Star criteria are potentially relevant to restaurants working directly with local and regional supply chains.

Q: How long has the Michelin Guide been published?

A: The Michelin Guide has been published continuously since 1900, originally as a practical manual for French motorists covering fuel stops and accommodation. Its restaurant evaluation function developed over the twentieth century and became the guide's primary identity globally. The five-criteria evaluation methodology has remained structurally consistent across more than a century of publication.