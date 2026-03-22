Jalisco Joins the Michelin Guide in 2026, With Inspectors Already in the Field

Jalisco will officially become part of the Michelin Guide in 2026 as part of the publication's expansion across Mexico. Michelin inspectors have already begun assessing restaurants across the state, and the first group of selected establishments will be announced at an official ceremony in May.

The state's inclusion was confirmed by Jalisco Tourism Secretary Michelle Fridman, who described it as a significant moment for the state's culinary identity. The coverage extends beyond Guadalajara to include diverse municipalities across Jalisco, a scope broader than initial plans that had focused on the capital city alone.

Inspectors Across the Whole State, First Results in May

The assessment scope covers all of Jalisco, not just Guadalajara. Jalisco's food traditions are not concentrated in a single city: the birria of the Guadalajara metropolitan area, the tequila-region cooking of the Highlands, the seafood culture of Puerto Vallarta, and the agricultural traditions of Los Altos all represent distinct regional identities. Extending the evaluation beyond the capital means restaurants in secondary cities and towns can receive recognition alongside Guadalajara's established fine dining sector.

The first wave of recognised restaurants will be announced in May. Industry observers note that the pre-announcement period carries its own commercial effect: knowledge that inspectors are active drives quality attention across the restaurant sector even before results are known.

Gastronomy already contributes more than 9 percent of Jalisco's GDP, capturing activity across the full supply chain from agriculture and fishing through processing, hospitality, and food-motivated tourism. Studies of destinations where Michelin has expanded consistently document increases in restaurant reservations, average dining spend, and tourism arrivals. How large those effects are in Jalisco will depend on the breadth and prestige of the first recognitions.

2027 Designated the Year of Gastronomy

Jalisco's state government has designated 2027 as the Year of Gastronomy, a formal programme intended to build on the Michelin recognition with events, initiatives, and a coordinated marketing push for the state's culinary identity. The designation creates an institutional calendar around which the gastronomy sector can organise.

Fridman specifically cited tequila, birria, and tortas ahogadas as the emblematic products already representing Jalisco internationally. Each of these occupies a different commercial register: tequila is a global premium export, birria has achieved viral reach in North American food culture, and tortas ahogadas remain primarily a local speciality with growing regional recognition. The Michelin expansion may accelerate the broader international visibility of Jalisco's food identity beyond these three anchors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: When will Jalisco's Michelin Guide results be announced?

A: Michelin inspectors are already conducting anonymous assessments across Jalisco as of early 2026. The first group of selected restaurants will be revealed at an official awards ceremony in May 2026.

Q: Does the Michelin Guide assessment cover the whole state or just Guadalajara?

A: The assessment covers the entire state of Jalisco, not just Guadalajara. Initial plans had focused on the capital city, but the scope was expanded to include diverse municipalities across the state, allowing restaurants outside Guadalajara to receive recognition.

Q: What does gastronomy contribute to Jalisco's economy?

A: Gastronomy contributes more than 9 percent of Jalisco's Gross Domestic Product, according to figures cited by Tourism Secretary Michelle Fridman. The contribution spans the full supply chain from agriculture and fishing through processing, hospitality, and tourism spending driven by food as a travel motivation.

Q: When did Mexico first appear in the Michelin Guide?

A: Mexico was first included in the Michelin Guide in 2024, with destinations including Mexico City, Oaxaca, and regions such as Baja California and Quintana Roo. The 2026 expansion adds Jalisco, broadening the guide's coverage of Mexico's culinary landscape.

Q: What is the Year of Gastronomy in Jalisco?

A: Jalisco's state government has designated 2027 as the Year of Gastronomy, a formal programme of events and initiatives intended to build on the Michelin recognition and strengthen the state's culinary identity internationally. The designation creates an institutional calendar around which the gastronomy sector can organise promotional and educational activity.