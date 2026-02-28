What Mexico's 40-Hour Workweek Reform Means If You Work, Hire, or Run a Business Here

Mexico has passed a law that will reduce the standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030. The headline is straightforward. But for the 13.4 million formal workers, thousands of businesses, and significant expat community living and operating across the country, the practical implications are more layered than the vote count suggests. What does this reform actually change, and for whom, once you move past the chamber floor and into the daily reality of working life in Mexico?
The answer depends considerably on who you are, where you work, and how your employer responds to a law that is being phased in gradually, contains notable carve-outs, and still needs ratification from two-thirds of Mexico's state legislatures before it formally takes effect.
For Salaried Workers in the Formal Sector
If you hold a formal employment contract in Mexico, this reform is directly relevant to you. Starting in 2026, the legally permissible standard workweek begins its phased reduction: two hours fewer per year, arriving at 40 hours by 2030. In practical terms, this means a worker currently putting in a standard 48-hour week should, over the next four years, see that figure drop to 46, then 44, then 42, and finally 40.
The important caveat is the overtime provision. The new law permits employers to increase the amount of weekly overtime to offset the reduction in standard hours. This means that workers whose employers choose to lean on overtime, legally compensated at higher rates, but still additional hours, may not experience a material change in total time spent at work. Whether the reform translates into genuinely shorter weeks in practice will depend significantly on how individual employers and industries respond to the new framework.
The mandatory rest entitlement also remains unchanged. Mexican law currently requires one rest day for every six days worked, and the reform does not alter this ratio. Workers hoping for an additional rest day as part of the package will need to look to collective bargaining rather than the legislation itself.
For Informal Workers, the Reform Does Not Yet Reach
Approximately 55 percent of Mexico's workforce operates in the informal economy, without formal employment contracts and outside the reach of labour law enforcement. Street vendors, domestic workers, day labourers, and the substantial informal service sector that underpins daily life in cities from Mexico City to Guadalajara to Monterrey are not covered by this reform in any enforceable sense.
This is not a minor footnote. It is the central structural limitation of the bill. For more than half the country's workers, the 40-hour workweek is not a right the state can currently guarantee. Broader gains will require parallel efforts to expand formal employment, a long-running policy challenge that the reform itself does not address.
For Foreign Nationals Working in Mexico
Expats working in Mexico under formal employment contracts, whether hired locally or transferred by multinational companies, will be subject to the new standard on the same timeline as Mexican nationals. Human resources teams at internationally staffed organisations should begin reviewing employment contracts, shift structures, and overtime frameworks now, rather than waiting for each annual reduction to take effect.
For freelancers and remote workers based in Mexico without a formal local contract, the reform does not apply directly. However, if your work arrangement involves a local employer or a formal services agreement that references Mexican labour law, legal review is advisable. The phased timeline gives businesses room to adapt, but the compliance obligations are real and will tighten incrementally through 2030.
For Business Owners and Employers
The business community in Mexico has been negotiating this reform with the ruling Morena party for years, and the final bill reflects several compromises. The most significant is the overtime provision: employers can increase weekly overtime hours, giving them a mechanism to manage operational demands even as the standard week shortens. For industries that rely on shift-based labour, manufacturing, hospitality, logistics, this flexibility will be important.
That said, the direction of travel is clear. By 2030, the standard Mexican workweek will be 40 hours, and employers who build their staffing models around that expectation now will be better positioned than those who treat each annual reduction as a separate adjustment. The nearshoring boom has already made Mexico's labour market more competitive and more visible to international scrutiny; a modernised workweek is part of how the country is positioning itself as a sustainable long-term partner for global companies.
Worth noting for context: Mexico is not alone in this direction, but it is moving against a notable regional counterpoint. Argentina, under President Javier Milei, recently passed legislation extending its permissible workday from eight to twelve hours. The contrast is instructive, two large Latin American economies making opposite bets about how labour policy drives growth. Mexico's bet is that dignity and productivity are not in competition. The outcome of that wager will become clearer over the next four years.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does Mexico's 40-hour workweek reform apply to me if I am a foreign national working here?
A: Yes, if you hold a formal employment contract with a Mexican employer, the reform applies to you on the same timeline as Mexican workers. If you work remotely without a local contract, it does not apply directly, though legal review of your specific arrangement is recommended.
Q: Can my employer still require me to work more than 40 hours per week under the new law?
A: Yes. The reform permits employers to increase weekly overtime hours even as the standard workweek decreases. Overtime must be compensated at legally mandated rates. Whether your total working hours decrease in practice will depend on how your employer applies the overtime provisions.
Q: When does the 40-hour workweek actually start in Mexico?
A: The reduction begins in 2026 and is phased in at two hours per year, reaching 40 hours by 2030. The bill still requires ratification by two-thirds of Mexico's state legislatures before it formally takes effect.
Q: Does the reform change how many rest days workers are entitled to in Mexico?
A: No. The minimum rest entitlement of one day for every six days worked remains unchanged under the new legislation. Additional rest day entitlements would need to be secured through collective bargaining agreements.
Q: How should businesses in Mexico prepare for the workweek reduction?
A: Businesses should begin reviewing employment contracts, shift schedules, and overtime frameworks now, rather than making adjustments year by year. Industries relying on shift-based labour should model how the annual two-hour reductions interact with existing operational requirements and collective agreements.
Q: Does the reform cover workers in Mexico's informal economy?
A: No. Approximately 55 percent of Mexico's workforce is employed informally and is not covered by the protections the reform extends. The 40-hour workweek applies only to formally employed workers with labour contracts.