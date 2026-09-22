Puerto Vallarta Revives Traditional Games in Public Squares

Municipal education officials reported that about 1,200 students, children, young people and families took part in a three-day National Traditional Games Day in Ixtapa, Las Juntas and El Pitillal.

Spinning tops, marbles and other traditional games brought activities to public squares in Ixtapa, Las Juntas and El Pitillal during the Jornada Nacional de Juegos Tradicionales, according to the Puerto Vallarta municipal government.

The event was promoted through the municipality’s Dirección de Educación Pública, or Public Education Directorate, under the administration of Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González. The government said approximately 1,200 students, children, young people and families participated over three days.

Participants took part in activities involving balero, bebeleche, spinning tops, yo-yos, matatena, lotería, jump rope and pirinola. Municipal officials described the event as an effort to bring games that have been part of homes, schools and public spaces across generations into the plazas.

The municipality reported participation from the Puerto Vallarta DIF social-services system; several municipal departments and subdirectorates; the Gerencia de Construcción de Comunidad; the Jefatura de Cultura del Agua; COMUSIDA; and the delegations of Las Juntas, Ixtapa and El Pitillal. Public Education Director Laura Adanely Caro Romero said the involvement of different municipal areas helped create spaces for intergenerational gathering and the recovery of popular traditional games.