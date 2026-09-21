Construction Begins on Canopy at Secondary School No. 29

Municipal officials announced a 480-square-meter covered structure at the Las Aralias school that they said will benefit nearly 1,000 students.

Construction has begun on a 480-square-meter domo—a covered school structure—at Escuela Secundaria Foránea No. 29 in the Las Aralias neighborhood, according to the Puerto Vallarta municipal government.

Architect Luis Ernesto Munguía González announced the project before students, teachers and school administrators. The municipal government said the new structure will benefit nearly 1,000 students.

During the visit, Munguía González spoke with students and teaching staff, who presented requests to further strengthen the school’s facilities, the government said. The source did not specify the requests or provide a construction schedule, cost or completion date.