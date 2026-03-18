The Iran-Israel-US Conflict Is Creating Economic Pressure on Mexico

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran that began on February 28 has created measurable economic consequences for Mexico. The most direct channel is oil prices. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed Brent crude to levels not seen in years. Mexico is not an oil importer at the domestic fuel level, but global price movements affect the cost of maintaining the government's gasoline price cap, the peso's exchange rate stability, and the country's export revenue from its own crude sales.

The Oil Price Channel

Mexico exports crude oil through Pemex. When international oil prices rise, Mexican crude export revenue increases. Mexican crude trades at a discount to Brent, but it tracks the direction of price movements. The spike in Brent toward and above $100 per barrel has therefore increased the dollar value of Mexico's crude exports.

This revenue gain has a partial offset. Mexico also imports refined petroleum products, including gasoline, because Pemex's refinery capacity does not fully meet domestic demand. Higher international prices increase the cost of those refined product imports. The net effect on Mexico's balance of payments depends on the relative volumes of crude exported and refined products imported, which changes across quarters.

The government's decision to renew the gasoline price cap below 24 pesos per liter is directly connected to this dynamic. Maintaining the cap as international prices rise requires either reducing the IEPS excise tax on fuel or absorbing the cost gap through Pemex's margin. Both options carry fiscal consequences that accumulate as the conflict and the price spike persist.

The Peso and Financial Markets

The peso is sensitive to global risk sentiment. A major military conflict in the Middle East creates general uncertainty that tends to strengthen the US dollar against most emerging market currencies, including the peso.

The Mexico-US trade relationship means that peso depreciation has both costs and benefits:

Exports priced in pesos become cheaper for US buyers, potentially supporting manufacturing and agricultural export volumes

Imports priced in dollars become more expensive for Mexican buyers, contributing to inflation

Remittances sent from the US in dollars convert to more pesos, benefiting recipient households

The net effect depends on the depth and duration of the peso movement. A brief depreciation episode produces limited lasting impact. A sustained depreciation over months would feed into domestic price levels and affect the Bank of Mexico's interest rate calculus.

Trade and Supply Chain Implications

Mexico's economy is deeply integrated with the United States through the USMCA framework. The United States is also one of the parties to the current conflict with Iran. The conflict does not directly affect Mexico-US bilateral trade flows. However, it creates secondary effects through US economic performance and through the general uncertainty premium that attaches to extended geopolitical conflicts.

Supply chains that run through Middle Eastern logistics routes or depend on goods affected by the oil price increase face cost increases. Mexico's manufacturing sector, particularly automotive and electronics production, depends on components with complex global supply chains. If international logistics costs rise or specific component supplies are disrupted, Mexican manufacturers absorb part of that pressure.

At present, the most direct and quantifiable impact remains the oil price channel. The other effects are real but operate with longer lags and greater uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How does the Iran conflict affect Mexico's oil revenues?

A: Mexico exports crude oil through Pemex, and Mexican crude prices track international benchmarks. The spike in Brent crude toward and above $100 per barrel increases the dollar value of Mexico's crude exports. Mexico also imports refined petroleum products, however, and those import costs also rise with international prices. The net effect on Mexico's balance of payments depends on the relative volumes of crude exported and refined products imported.

Q: Why does the conflict create pressure on Mexico's gasoline price cap?

A: Mexico maintains a voluntary gasoline price cap below 24 pesos per liter. As international oil prices rise due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, the cost of maintaining that cap increases. The government can offset the gap by reducing the IEPS excise tax on fuel or absorbing it through Pemex's margin. Both options carry fiscal costs that grow the longer international prices remain elevated.

Q: How does the conflict affect the Mexican peso?

A: The peso is sensitive to global risk sentiment. Major military conflicts typically strengthen the US dollar against emerging market currencies including the peso. Peso depreciation has mixed effects: it makes Mexican exports cheaper for US buyers and increases the peso value of remittances, but it also makes imports more expensive and contributes to domestic inflation.

Q: Does the US-Iran conflict directly affect Mexico-US trade?

A: The conflict does not directly affect Mexico-US bilateral trade flows under USMCA. Secondary effects include US economic performance, global logistics costs, and supply chain disruptions affecting components with Middle Eastern routing. Mexico's manufacturing sector, particularly automotive and electronics, can be affected if international logistics costs rise or specific component supplies are disrupted.

Q: What is Mexico's position in the global oil market context of the conflict?

A: Mexico is a net oil exporter at the crude level but imports refined petroleum products because Pemex's refinery capacity does not fully meet domestic demand. The conflict creates a mixed position: higher crude prices increase export revenue while higher refined product prices increase import costs. The government's price cap policy adds a fiscal dimension to this balance that pure market participants do not face.