Iran Arrests Dozens Accused of Sharing Intelligence With Israel

Dozens of people accused of sharing sensitive information with Israel have been arrested across several provinces in Iran, according to local media reports on Sunday. The arrests coincide with continued Israeli and US air strikes on targets inside the country. Reporting came from the semi-official Tasnim news agency and the Student News Network.

The Arrests and What Authorities Have Said

In northwestern Iran, Tasnim reported 20 arrests on Sunday. The provincial prosecutor's office accused those detained of sending location details on Iranian military and security assets to Israel. In northeastern Iran, a region that has remained relatively untouched by air strikes, 10 further arrests were reported. Charges include collecting information on sensitive locations and economic infrastructure.

The Student News Network reported three detentions in the western province of Lorestan. Those individuals were accused of seeking to disturb public opinion and burning mourning symbols.

A provincial branch of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organisation framed the arrests within a broader strategic context. It stated that as Israel and the United States attempt to strike Iran, they simultaneously activate what it called mercenaries and spies to carry out internal disruption as a next phase of the assault.

The Intelligence-Targeting Pattern

A source briefed on Israel's military strategy told Reuters this week that Israel has begun targeting security checkpoints based on tip-offs from informants on the ground. The source described this as a new phase of the assault, indicating a shift from air targeting based on satellite and signals intelligence toward ground-level human intelligence networks.

Iran's response to this pattern has been to activate its internal security apparatus in provinces across the country, not just in areas directly targeted by strikes. The arrests in the northeastern region, which has not been struck, suggest the intelligence dragnet is operating beyond the immediate conflict geography.

Background: The January Protests and Current Context

The current conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran. In January, weeks before the war began, Iran experienced widespread anti-government protests. The crackdown on those protests was described as the deadliest in the Islamic Republic's history. Iranian authorities at the time attributed the protests to Israeli and US instigation.

The January events and the February conflict onset are now part of the same political frame within Iran's official narrative. The arrests of alleged informants are presented by Iranian authorities as part of a continuum of external interference rather than as a response to an isolated security breach. This framing has implications for domestic political management as much as for military operational security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How many people have been arrested in Iran for alleged intelligence sharing with Israel?

A: Iranian media reported dozens of arrests across multiple provinces on Sunday, March 15. Tasnim news agency reported 20 arrests in northwestern Iran and 10 in northeastern Iran. The Student News Network reported three further detentions in Lorestan. All were accused of sharing sensitive information with Israel or acting to disturb public order.

Q: What specifically are those arrested accused of?

A: Those arrested in northwestern Iran are accused of sending location details on Iranian military and security assets to Israel. Arrests in northeastern Iran relate to collecting information on sensitive locations and economic infrastructure. Three individuals in Lorestan are accused of seeking to disturb public opinion and burning mourning symbols.

Q: What did the Reuters source say about Israel's targeting methods?

A: A source briefed on Israel's military strategy told Reuters that Israel has begun targeting security checkpoints based on tip-offs from informants on the ground, representing a new phase of its assault. This indicates a shift from satellite and signals intelligence toward human intelligence networks operating inside Iran.

Q: When did the current conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran begin?

A: The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, 2026, beginning the current conflict. Before the strikes, in January, Iran experienced widespread anti-government protests that were repressed in what was described as the deadliest crackdown in the Islamic Republic's history. Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the US for fomenting those protests.

Q: Why are arrests taking place in regions not affected by air strikes?

A: The arrests in northeastern Iran, a region that has remained relatively untouched by air strikes, suggest that Iran's intelligence sweep is operating across the country rather than only in areas directly targeted. The Revolutionary Guards' framing indicates Iran is treating internal intelligence activity as a nationwide threat requiring a nationwide security response.