Regrettable Accident On Highway Leaves Jaguar Dead



Recently the death of a jaguar was reported, a fact that has transcended since it is an animal protected by the law, there are several factors involved in this case, which has moved the society and the state of Jalisco.



Last saturday a Jaguar was run over and killed on the New Jala -Puerto Vallarta highway, at kilometer 195 of the Las Varas-Bucerias section, which highlighted the deficiences of the wildlife crossings left by the Carso construction company, which also operates this highway.



The Alianza Jaguar AC issued a message on social networks regretting "deeply" the accident , which occurred despite the fact that the highway was conditioned AMD planned leaving the wildlife crossing, so as not to fragment the jaguar habitat , and also that the responsabolity of not affecting the Sierra de Vallejo.



According yo Alianza Jaguar's directors "We are overhelmed and alarmed by the incident and we ask the responsible authoroties to apply the law forcefully to those responsible for the ommissions that resulted in this fatal loss, according to the (LGEEPA and Environmental Responsability Law)".



They emphasize that the highway has wildlife crossing "ex profeso" for jaguar , bit they are not finished , since they should have been netted before opening it to tráficc.



They insist that the Profepa and Semarnat authorities act with determination in this unfortune case and avoid subsequent losses of this important and precious protected species.



The authorities believe that in addition to the lack of netting of the wild lite crossings, the drivers on this stretch of road are speeding and it is evident that they did not break when the animal passed by, which is why the colision was neccesarily fatal.