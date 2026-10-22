SEAPAL Trains Palmar de Aramara Market Vendors on Grease Handling

SEAPAL Vallarta held an orientation session for vendors and merchants at Mercado Palmar de Aramara as part of its “Cero Grasas, Cuidemos el Drenaje” campaign.

On October 20, 2026, SEAPAL Vallarta reported that it had provided training to vendors and merchants at Mercado Palmar de Aramara on the proper handling of grease and waste. The utility said the session was intended to help prevent blockages and wastewater spills, while supporting the care of the environment.

The activity was led by José Alberto Colín Ponce, SEAPAL’s coordinator of Special Discharge Control. According to the agency, he presented information on proper waste management and materials requiring special handling, with emphasis on preventing those substances from entering the drainage system.

SEAPAL said merchants showed willingness to learn about the preventive measures and to move toward compliance with applicable regulations. The agency described participation by the commercial sector as important to keeping Puerto Vallarta’s sanitary network, or wastewater sewer system, in good condition.

The utility explained that when grease and oils enter the drainage system, they cool and harden, creating accumulations. The training was conducted under the campaign “Cero Grasas, Cuidemos el Drenaje.”