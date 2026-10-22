Tropical Storm Vance Strengthens Far South of Mexico

In its 3 p.m. CST Thursday advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Vance had 65 mph winds and remained far offshore, with no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropical Storm Vance continued to strengthen Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, while located well south of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). At 3 p.m. CST, the storm’s center was near 10.0 degrees north latitude and 101.5 degrees west longitude, about 650 miles (1,045 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo.

The NHC reported maximum sustained winds near 65 mph (100 km/h), with higher gusts, and a minimum central pressure of 994 millibars. Vance was moving west-northwest at about 5 mph (7 km/h). Tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 90 miles (150 kilometers) from the center. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect at the time of the advisory.

The official forecast called for Vance to become a hurricane on Thursday, Oct. 22, and indicated it could become a major hurricane by Saturday, Oct. 24. The forecast track called for a slow turn toward the northwest and then north-northwest during the next few days. The NHC said there remains uncertainty in the longer-range forecast, including because the system could later move over ocean waters cooled by recent tropical cyclones and encounter increased wind shear.

For Puerto Vallarta, the NHC’s 3 p.m. CST wind-probability outlook placed the five-day cumulative chance of sustained tropical-storm-force winds—39 mph (63 km/h) or greater—at 5 percent. The NHC also said swells generated by Vance are expected to begin affecting parts of southern and southwestern Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 24, and continue into next week. Those swells could produce life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions.