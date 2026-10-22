Carlos Ruiz Meets With Versalles Residents and Makes Commitments

SEAPAL Vallarta General Director Carlos Ruiz met with residents of Versalles after an invitation from the neighborhood committee, according to the water and sewer utility. The agency said Ruiz, accompanied by operational staff, heard residents’ concerns and acknowledged the effects they have faced.

The meeting focused on wastewater spills in the area. SEAPAL said Ruiz committed to work with residents and to promote the projects needed to resolve the problem before the current administration ends. The agency described the issue as a priority because of its sanitary implications and because it has affected this part of the city for years.

Among the projects identified by SEAPAL is strengthening pumping at the Planta de Tratamiento Norte I treatment plant in Las Mojoneras. The agency said the measure is intended to improve the removal of wastewater.

SEAPAL also listed clearing work on several sections of the Colector Centro-Norte, a main wastewater conduit. According to the agency, the collector has obstructions of up to 40% of its internal diameter in parts of the system.