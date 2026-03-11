Puerto Vallarta Collects Electronic Waste at Five Locations From March 11 to 13

The Puerto Vallarta Environmental Sustainability Department is running a three-day electronic waste collection campaign from March 11 to 13 , with five temporary drop-off points distributed across the municipality. The initiative, overseen by Mayor Luis Munguía, gives residents a structured way to dispose of old electronics without sending them to regular landfill. Collection runs from 9 AM to 4 PM on each day .

Formal e-waste collection opportunities at this scale are relatively uncommon in Mexican coastal cities. The campaign addresses a practical gap: residents who want to dispose of an old television or laptop responsibly have limited options in the absence of permanent collection infrastructure, which means most devices end up in general waste by default.

What Can Be Dropped Off

Accepted items include computers, televisions, mobile phones, major appliances, power tools, cameras, cables, and other electronic components. Devices must be delivered complete and free of liquids or chemicals. Disassembled electronics and non-electronic materials are not accepted.

Those requirements serve a practical purpose. Mixed or contaminated loads complicate the sorting and processing work at the downstream recycling facility. A device with residual liquids, or one that has been partially stripped of components, changes the handling requirements and can reduce the commercial value of recovered materials. The acceptance criteria exist to make the collected material genuinely usable rather than simply gathered.

Where to Drop Off

The five collection points are the Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Complex, the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA), La Lija Sports Complex, Ixtapa Main Plaza, and Las Palmas Delegation Main Plaza. The spread covers different zones of the municipality rather than concentrating all access in the city centre, which reduces the travel burden on residents in peripheral neighbourhoods.

Whether five points over three days is sufficient to serve Puerto Vallarta's full population depends on resident awareness and participation rates that will only be clear once the campaign ends. Research on municipal e-waste programmes in comparable Mexican cities consistently finds that participation is more strongly shaped by travel distance to a collection point than by residents' underlying willingness to recycle.

What Happens to the Electronics After Collection

E-waste collected through formal municipal campaigns in Mexico is transferred to authorised processors registered under the country's environmental waste management framework. These processors dismantle devices, separate recoverable materials including metals and plastics, and manage hazardous components through designated disposal pathways.

The quality of downstream processing depends on the contracts the municipality has established with certified handlers. Not all authorised processors operate at the same standard, and the meaningful environmental benefit of the campaign lies in that chain after the drop-off point rather than in the collection event itself.

Puerto Vallarta's announcement describes the collection mechanism in detail but does not specify the processing partner or facility that will handle the recovered material. For residents who want to understand where their old devices end up, that information gap is worth noting, though it is common in municipal e-waste communications across Mexico.

