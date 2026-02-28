Mexico's Economy Grew 0.8 Percent in 2025 and the Numbers Behind the Headline Tell a Harder Story

Mexico's economy expanded 0.8 percent in 2025, according to final figures released by INEGI. The result came in slightly above the preliminary estimate of 0.7 percent, driven by a 0.4 percent monthly expansion in December and an upward revision of fourth-quarter activity. In the final quarter alone, GDP advanced 0.9 percent quarter over quarter and 1.8 percent compared with the same period in 2024.
The federal government's target range of 0.5 to 1.5 percent is technically met. But 2025 marks the fourth consecutive year of decelerating growth following the post-pandemic rebound of 2021, and the year-end momentum has not quieted concerns about the medium-term trajectory. The question occupying economists, investors, and policy makers is whether the stronger close to 2025 signals a genuine turning point or a temporary reprieve before a more difficult 2026.
Where Growth Came From, and Where It Did Not
The 0.8 percent aggregate figure conceals significant sectoral variation. Growth was carried almost entirely by the tertiary and primary sectors. Tertiary activities, commerce and services, recorded annual growth of 1.5 percent and account for roughly two-thirds of Mexico's GDP. The primary sector expanded 4 percent over the year, with a particularly strong December: primary activity surged 6.5 percent compared with November, the strongest monthly dynamism of any major sector at year-end.
The secondary sector, manufacturing, mining, and construction, contracted 1.1 percent between January and December 2025. This is the number that concerns analysts most. Secondary activities represent roughly one-third of GDP, but their linkages with exports and investment give them outsized influence on the economy's overall direction. A contracting manufacturing sector in a country that has positioned itself as a nearshoring destination for North American supply chains is a structural warning that warrants serious attention.
What Analysts Are Saying
Bank of America Securities and Bx+ have both pointed to what they describe as a 'chronic lack of growth,' noting that the current pace widens the gap between actual output and the economy's estimated potential growth rate of approximately 2 percent. When an economy consistently underperforms its potential, the cumulative cost in foregone employment, investment, and productivity compounds over time.
Andrés Abadía of Pantheon Macroeconomics attributed the year-end momentum to delayed monetary effects: 'The year-end data was driven by the delayed impact of lower interest rates, the recovery of the Mexican peso and the moderation of inflation, which offset adverse internal and external factors.' Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs projected that 2026 could begin on fragile footing, citing weak business confidence and the peak of the credit cycle, and flagged investment as particularly vulnerable to uncertainty around US trade policy and the USMCA review scheduled for 2026.
The Cost of Living Is Rising Faster Than the Economy
The growth figures matter less to most Mexican households than what they face at the supermarket. INEGI reported that annual headline inflation reached 3.8 percent in January 2026, but food prices are running considerably hotter than the general index. The basic food basket rose 5.1 percent annually in urban areas and 3.8 percent in rural areas.
Several essential items recorded increases well above the headline rate: beef steak rose 17 percent annually, pasteurised cow's milk rose 10.1 percent, and food and beverages consumed outside the home rose 7.3 percent. In urban areas, out-of-home meals had the largest impact on food-basket inflation, a category that disproportionately affects working households who rely on prepared food during the workday. In rural regions, beef steak had the greatest incidence, reflecting the central role of protein in the rural diet.
Poverty Lines Have Been Adjusted Upward
Sustained food price increases have direct consequences for Mexico's poverty benchmarks. In January 2026, the extreme poverty line, calculated on the cost of the food basket alone, was set at MX$1,863.1 per person per month in rural areas and MX$2,486.4 in urban areas. The broader poverty line, which includes transportation, personal care, and education, reached MX$3,465.7 in rural areas and MX$4,843.1 in urban centres, an increase of MX$24.9 from December 2025 in just one month.
When food prices rise faster than wages, the effective poverty rate increases even without any change in nominal income, because the purchasing power required to stay above the poverty line has grown. For the retail and food service sectors, these dynamics signal sustained cost pressure and potential shifts in demand patterns as urban consumers adjust spending in response to higher dining and staple protein prices.
