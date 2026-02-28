The Slow Decline of Linear Television in Mexico and What Is Being Built in Its Place

TV Azteca's concurso mercantil filing, covered in our main piece, is the most visible corporate consequence of a structural shift that has been building for years. The decline of linear television in Mexico is not a sudden event, it is the cumulative result of changing viewer habits, fragmenting advertising markets, and the rise of digital platforms that offer advertisers better targeting and more measurable returns than a broadcast signal ever could. Understanding that shift is essential context for what the Mexican media landscape is likely to look like on the other side.
How Mexican Audiences Changed Their Habits
Mexico has more than 90 million active mobile internet users. The growth of affordable data plans, combined with the proliferation of streaming services, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and local Spanish-language platform ViX, has given Mexican audiences a genuine alternative to scheduled broadcast television for the first time in the medium's history.
The generational dimension of this shift is stark. Viewers under 35 consume significantly less free-to-air television than previous generations at the same age. For this demographic, appointment viewing, the model on which broadcast economics are built, has largely been replaced by on-demand consumption on personal devices. Telenovelas and live sports, traditionally the most powerful draws for linear broadcasters, face increasing competition from streaming originals and platform rights acquisitions.
Live sports remains the most resilient category for linear television globally, and Mexico is no exception. Liga MX matches and national team fixtures continue to draw significant broadcast audiences. But streaming platforms have aggressively pursued sports rights, and digital live-streaming has become routine for younger viewers, shrinking the effective exclusivity of broadcast sports rights year by year.
The Advertising Market Has Structurally Reallocated
The most direct economic consequence of shifting viewership is the reallocation of advertising budgets. Mexico's digital advertising market has grown consistently for a decade, with Google, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube capturing an increasing share of total spend. For brand advertisers who historically allocated significant portions of their media budgets to TV Azteca and Televisa, digital platforms now offer targeting precision and measurable return on investment that linear television cannot match.
The pandemic was a structural accelerant. Advertisers who redirected broadcast spending in 2020 and 2021 discovered in many cases that digital alternatives delivered acceptable or superior results at lower cost. The reversion to pre-pandemic broadcast spending levels never fully materialised. For a broadcaster already carrying defaulted bonds, the permanent loss of a portion of the advertising base represented a defining blow to long-term solvency.
Mexico's dual television structure historically gave both Televisa and TV Azteca pricing power over advertisers. As the total pool of linear advertising spend contracts, that pricing power diminishes, and the financial model that sustained the duopoly weakens from both ends simultaneously.
What Is Being Built in Linear Television's Place
The transition away from linear television does not mean the end of Mexican content production. TelevisaUnivision has pursued an aggressive streaming strategy through ViX, offering Spanish-language content to audiences in Mexico, the United States, and Latin America on a freemium model. The platform represents a genuine attempt to translate legacy content assets and production capabilities into a streaming-compatible business model.
TV Azteca has been slower to execute a comparable digital transition, partly because the capital required for platform development, content rights, and technology infrastructure is precisely the capital that a company carrying significant debt cannot easily deploy. The financial and strategic challenges reinforce each other: the broadcaster most in need of a digital strategy has the least capacity to fund one.
For the Mexican media ecosystem as a whole, the likely outcome of the current disruption period is consolidation: fewer large players, more focused content strategies, and a media market in which audience relationships are mediated by algorithms and on-demand interfaces rather than broadcast schedules. Whether that produces a healthier, more diverse environment, or simply concentrates power in better-capitalised platforms, remains genuinely open.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Which streaming services are most popular in Mexico in 2026?
A: Netflix remains the subscription streaming market leader. Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video follow. YouTube dominates free ad-supported video. ViX, operated by TelevisaUnivision, has grown significantly and competes directly for Spanish-language audiences with an extensive local content library.
Q: How large is digital advertising in Mexico compared to broadcast television?
A: Digital advertising has grown to represent the majority of total advertising spend in Mexico, with linear television's share declining consistently year on year. The directional trend is unambiguous and structural, digital has surpassed broadcast as the primary vehicle for advertising investment, a reversal that analysts expect to deepen rather than reverse.
Q: Could TV Azteca successfully transition to digital if it survives restructuring?
A: It is technically possible but financially demanding. A credible digital transition requires sustained investment in platform development, content rights, and technology, capital that a company emerging from debt restructuring may have limited access to. TV Azteca's ability to compete digitally will depend heavily on the financial structure it achieves on exit from concurso mercantil and the market conditions it faces at that point.
Q: What is ViX and how competitive is it with global streaming services?
A: ViX is TelevisaUnivision's streaming platform offering Spanish-language content including originals, telenovelas, news, and live sports on both free ad-supported and premium subscription tiers. It has genuine competitive advantages in Spanish-language content depth and breadth, particularly for Mexican and broader Latin American audiences, though it lacks the global production budgets of Netflix or Disney+.
Q: What role does live sports still play in keeping Mexican audiences on linear TV?
A: Live sports, particularly Liga MX and national team football, remains the most resilient category for linear television viewership in Mexico. The real-time communal nature of live sport creates appointment viewing that on-demand cannot replicate. However, streaming platforms are progressively acquiring live sports rights, and simultaneous digital streaming of broadcast matches is increasingly common among younger audiences.