How Yucatán's Cenotes Became a Key Window Into Early Human Migration

The 11th prehistoric skeleton recovered from Yucatán's underwater cave system, covered in our main piece, adds one more data point to what has become one of the most significant ongoing archaeological research programs in the Western Hemisphere. Over three decades, the flooded cave network between Tulum and Playa del Carmen has yielded skeletal remains that challenge, refine, and in some cases overturn established models of how humans first reached and settled the Americas. Understanding why these caves are so scientifically valuable, and what the accumulated findings are telling researchers, matters for anyone interested in the deep history of the continent.

Why the Americas Question Is So Hard to Answer

The fundamental question, when did humans first arrive in the Americas, and how did they get there, has been debated by archaeologists and geneticists for generations. The dominant model for most of the 20th century held that the first Americans crossed from northeastern Asia via a land bridge across what is now the Bering Strait, during a period of lowered sea levels when the two continents were connected. The timing of this crossing has been debated extensively, with estimates ranging from around 13,000 to more than 20,000 years ago.

That model has been complicated over the past three decades by several lines of evidence. Some genetic analyses suggest that there may have been more than one migration event, and that at least some lineages in South America may reflect a route that bypassed the northern land bridge. Skeletal morphology of the oldest known remains, including several from the Yucatán, shows features that are distinct from modern Indigenous populations, suggesting either multiple founding populations or significant in-place evolutionary change over millennia.

The Yucatán cave skeletons sit at the intersection of these debates. They are old enough to potentially represent a founding population of the Americas, well-preserved enough to yield high-quality DNA and isotopic data, and geographically positioned on the Gulf Coast of Central America, a location relevant to migration routes from both the north and, potentially, the south.

What the Cave Environment Preserves That Open-Air Sites Cannot

Archaeological sites on the surface of the Yucatán are subject to the relentless biological and chemical processes of a tropical environment: humidity, fungi, bacteria, insects, and acidic soils that break down organic material within decades. Human remains deposited in open-air tropical settings almost never survive thousands of years intact.

The flooded cave environment is almost the opposite. Once submerged, organic material is sealed from oxygen, biological decomposition agents, and temperature fluctuations. The calcium carbonate-rich groundwater that fills the caves also creates a mineralisation environment that can consolidate and protect bone. The result is skeletal material preserved in conditions that are closer to a cold, dry cave in a temperate environment than to the tropical surface above.

This preservation advantage is why the Yucatán caves have yielded DNA that is recoverable after 13,000 years, an extraordinary feat given that ancient DNA typically degrades rapidly in warm climates. The quality of the genetic information from these remains has allowed researchers to draw comparisons with populations in Asia, Siberia, and across the Americas in ways that would be impossible from most other tropical sites.

The Picture That Is Emerging

The accumulated evidence from the Yucatán cave skeletons, combined with findings from other early American sites, is pointing toward a picture of early human settlement that is more complex and multi-directional than the simple Beringia model suggested. The individuals whose remains have been found in the Yucatán caves appear to have been part of a population that was present in the region at least 13,000 years ago, a time when the peninsula was a very different landscape, and that developed distinct cultural practices including, apparently, elaborate cave burials.

Whether these people were direct ancestors of modern Yucatec Maya populations, or whether they represent an earlier layer of settlement that was subsequently replaced or absorbed by later migrations, remains an open question. DNA analysis of the current series of skeletons, including the most recently recovered specimen, is expected to add important information to this question. INAH's director of archaeological studies has described the Yucatán cenote system as providing an increasingly complete picture of the peninsula's prehistoric past, a puzzle that, piece by piece, is beginning to reveal its image.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Beringia land bridge and how does it relate to the Yucatán findings?

A: Beringia is the name given to the land mass that connected northeastern Asia to northwestern North America during periods of lowered sea levels in the last ice age, when glaciers locked up large volumes of ocean water. The standard model of early American settlement holds that the first humans crossed Beringia from Asia into North America and spread southward. The Yucatán cave skeletons, among the oldest in the Western Hemisphere, help test this model by providing data on the timing, genetics, and physical characteristics of people who were in the Americas during or shortly after this period.

Q: Why do the skulls of the oldest Yucatán cave skeletons look different from modern Indigenous populations?

A: The cranial morphology, skull shape, of some of the oldest American skeletons, including Yucatán cave finds, shows features that differ from those typical of most modern Indigenous American populations. This observation has been interpreted in several ways: as evidence of multiple founding populations with different physical characteristics; as evidence of significant morphological change in human populations over thousands of years; or as a combination of both. The genetic data from ancient DNA is helping researchers distinguish between these possibilities.

Q: How many prehistoric skeletons have been found in the Yucatán caves?

A: Eleven prehistoric skeletons have now been found in the underwater cave network between Tulum and Playa del Carmen, according to cave-diving archaeologist Octavio del Río. The finds have been made over three decades of dedicated cave-diving archaeological work, and the rate of discovery is limited by the extreme difficulty of accessing and working in a flooded cave environment.

Q: What is isotopic analysis and what can it tell us about the Yucatán cave skeletons?

A: Isotopic analysis measures the ratios of stable isotopes, particularly strontium, carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, in bone and dental enamel. Strontium isotopes reflect the local geology of the water and food consumed during childhood and adolescence, effectively recording where an individual grew up. Carbon and nitrogen isotopes indicate diet. Oxygen isotopes can indicate climate and location. Together, these analyses allow researchers to reconstruct where individuals came from, what they ate, and how they moved, critical information for understanding early migration patterns.

Q: Are there other significant prehistoric sites in the Yucatán Peninsula?

A: Yes. The Yucatán Peninsula is one of the most archaeologically rich regions in the Americas. Beyond the prehistoric cave finds, the peninsula is home to major Maya archaeological sites including Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, Cobá, and Tulum, spanning the Classic and Postclassic Maya periods from roughly 250 to 1500 CE. The caves also contain artefacts from more recent historical periods, including colonial-era items. The peninsula's archaeology spans an extraordinary time range from the earliest human presence to the Spanish colonial period.