Jet Fuel Price Shocks Affect Mexico's Tourism Airlift More Than Its Domestic Travel

Jet fuel prices have risen from $85 to $90 per barrel before the Iran conflict to $150 to $200 per barrel in its immediate aftermath. For Mexico's tourism sector, the implications are concentrated in international airlift rather than domestic travel. The structure of Mexican aviation, where short domestic routes carry lower fuel exposure per passenger than long-haul international routes, means the impact distributes unevenly across the market.

Long-Haul Routes Bear a Larger Fuel Cost per Seat

Fuel represents between 20 and 30% of airline operating costs under normal conditions. On long-haul flights, this share is higher because the aircraft carries more fuel, and the fuel itself adds weight that requires more fuel to carry. A doubling of jet fuel prices therefore increases per-seat costs on a transatlantic or transpacific flight proportionally more than on a one-hour domestic hop.

Mexico's international tourism airlift is dominated by short and medium-haul North American routes from US and Canadian cities. These are long enough to carry meaningful fuel exposure but short enough that the absolute cost per seat remains lower than truly long-haul international routes. The most exposed segment is the longer European and Asian routes, which carry fewer passengers in total but generate higher per-passenger revenue.

A Weaker Peso Compounds the Dollar-Denominated Fuel Bill

Mexico's domestic aviation market operates under different cost conditions from its international routes. Domestic carriers including Aeromexico, VivaAerobus, and Volaris price tickets in pesos and serve routes where passengers have limited alternative transport options for longer distances. Fuel cost increases feed into domestic fares, but the transmission is slower and the competitive dynamics are different from international markets.

Mexican carriers are also not primarily exposed to Middle Eastern airspace restrictions. Their domestic routes and the majority of their international services to the United States and Canada do not cross restricted zones. The fuel price increase affects them through global oil markets rather than through operational rerouting.

The combination of currency dynamics and fuel costs creates a particular pressure point. If the peso weakens against the dollar due to global risk sentiment associated with the conflict, and jet fuel prices simultaneously rise in dollar terms, Mexican carriers face a double cost pressure: their dollar-denominated fuel costs increase while their peso-denominated revenues do not automatically adjust upward.

World Cup Capacity Plans Now Have a Fuel Cost Variable They Were Not Built Around

The 2026 World Cup was expected to generate a significant uplift in international airlift capacity to Mexico's three host cities in June. Airlines had been planning additional frequencies on routes to Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey for the tournament period. Fuel cost increases complicate that planning.

Adding capacity means adding fuel costs. If the tournament's expected demand does not materialise at the pace needed to fill additional seats at profitable fare levels, airlines may defer or cancel planned capacity additions. Conversely, if tournament demand remains strong, the higher fares that accompany the fuel cost environment may not significantly deter World Cup travellers, who are less price-sensitive than leisure tourists making routine holiday choices.

The net effect on tournament airlift is uncertain at this stage. What is clear is that the fuel cost environment has introduced a planning variable that airline capacity decisions to Mexico in June were not built around.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How much have jet fuel prices increased since the Iran conflict began?

A: Jet fuel prices rose from between $85 and $90 per barrel before the conflict to between $150 and $200 per barrel in the conflict's immediate aftermath, according to Air New Zealand's statement citing Reuters data. This represents approximately a doubling of jet fuel prices over a very short period.

Q: Why does a fuel price increase affect long-haul routes more than short domestic ones?

A: Fuel represents a larger share of operating costs on long-haul flights because aircraft carry more fuel, and the fuel's weight requires additional fuel to transport. A doubling of jet fuel prices therefore increases per-seat costs proportionally more on transatlantic or transpacific routes than on short domestic hops. Mexico's most fuel-exposed international routes are its European and Asian connections.

Q: Are Mexican domestic airlines directly affected by Middle East airspace closures?

A: Mexican domestic carriers are not directly affected by airspace closures because their routes and most international services to North America do not cross restricted Middle Eastern zones. They are affected indirectly through global fuel price increases that apply to all aviation regardless of routing.

Q: What double cost pressure do Mexican carriers face from the current situation?

A: If the peso weakens against the dollar due to global risk sentiment from the conflict, while jet fuel prices rise in dollar terms simultaneously, Mexican carriers face both higher dollar-denominated fuel costs and peso-denominated revenues that do not automatically increase to compensate. This currency and fuel cost combination is a specific pressure point for carriers earning primarily in pesos but paying for fuel in dollars.

Q: How does the fuel cost increase affect World Cup airlift planning for Mexico?

A: Airlines had been planning additional capacity to Mexico's three host cities for the World Cup in June. Higher fuel costs make adding capacity more expensive and may lead airlines to defer or cancel planned frequency increases if demand projections at profitable fare levels become uncertain. Tournament travellers are generally less price-sensitive than routine leisure tourists, which partially offsets this risk.