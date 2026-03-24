Red Jalisco Connects All 125 Municipalities Through a State-Coordinated Network

Red Jalisco is the Jalisco state government's public internet access programme, operated through the Connectivity and Internet Access Agency. Its stated goal is to deliver free broadband access to residents across all 125 municipalities in the state, prioritising locations where commercial providers have not built infrastructure due to low subscriber density or difficult terrain.

How the Network Is Built and Maintained

The Red Jalisco model relies on a combination of state-owned infrastructure, partnerships with smaller telecommunications providers, and municipal coordination. The state agency manages the network's backbone and sets connectivity standards. Municipal governments identify priority locations and manage local coordination. Smaller providers handle last-mile connections in areas where the state's own infrastructure does not reach.

This layered structure is common in public broadband programmes internationally. It avoids the cost of the state building and owning every connection from scratch while maintaining the coordination function that commercial markets left unaddressed. The tradeoff is complexity: a network involving multiple providers and government levels requires clear contracts, technical standards, and accountability mechanisms to function consistently.

Schools and public spaces are prioritised in the deployment sequence. Educational institutions receive dedicated connections rather than sharing bandwidth with the general public access points. This distinction matters for reliability: a school connection that degrades when a nearby plaza is busy does not serve the educational function it was installed for.

Coverage in 125 Municipalities

Jalisco's 125 municipalities vary dramatically in size, population density, and existing infrastructure. Guadalajara and the metropolitan zone have commercial broadband coverage that predates Red Jalisco. The programme's marginal impact is therefore highest in rural and semi-urban municipalities where commercial providers have not built networks.

The coastal municipalities in the southwestern part of the state, including Puerto Vallarta's neighbours in the Costalegre region, present specific connectivity challenges. Road access is limited in some areas, and population is distributed across small communities rather than concentrated in towns. Extending connectivity to those communities requires a different deployment approach than serving a dense urban area.

2 Million Users and What That Number Means

The programme's reported figure of more than 2 million registered users across the state provides a measure of reach but not of depth. A user who connected once to a Red Jalisco point in a public plaza counts in the same metric as a student who uses a school connection daily for coursework.

More meaningful indicators of the programme's impact would include data on how frequently access points are used, what proportion of use occurs in schools versus public spaces, and whether access is concentrated in already-connected urban areas or meaningfully extending to underserved communities. These granular measures are not published routinely but would provide a more accurate picture of whether the network is closing the digital divide or primarily serving areas with existing connectivity alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is Red Jalisco?

A: Red Jalisco is the Jalisco state government's free public internet access programme, operated through the Connectivity and Internet Access Agency. Its goal is to deliver broadband access across all 125 municipalities, prioritising locations where commercial providers have not built infrastructure.

Q: How does Red Jalisco use smaller telecommunications providers?

A: Smaller providers handle last-mile connections in areas where the state's own infrastructure does not reach. They operate within a state-coordinated framework that extends service into lower-density communities commercial carriers would not serve on their own. The state agency manages the network backbone and sets connectivity standards while municipalities identify priority locations.

Q: Why are school connections treated differently from public space access points?

A: Schools receive dedicated connections rather than sharing bandwidth with general public access points. A school connection that degrades when nearby public access is busy does not serve the educational function it was installed for. Dedicated connections ensure reliability for the specific institutional use case.

Q: Which parts of Jalisco benefit most from Red Jalisco?

A: The programme's marginal impact is highest in rural and semi-urban municipalities where commercial providers have not built networks. Guadalajara and the metropolitan zone have commercial broadband that predates Red Jalisco. Coastal municipalities in southwestern Jalisco present specific challenges due to limited road access and dispersed populations.

Q: What does the 2 million user figure actually measure?

A: The figure represents cumulative unique connections rather than simultaneous or regular active users. A person who connected once to a public plaza access point counts the same as a daily school user. More meaningful indicators would include usage frequency, distribution between schools and public spaces, and whether access is reaching underserved communities rather than duplicating existing connectivity.