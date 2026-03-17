Mayor Munguía Visits Las Mojoneras to Inspect Clinic and Discuss Community Needs

Mayor Luis Munguía visited the Las Mojoneras neighbourhood as part of the ongoing Route of Good initiative, a programme in which municipal leadership conducts work sessions directly in local communities. The visit included an inspection of the Dr. Tucán Clinic, which is nearing completion, and a community meeting where residents identified their most pressing needs.

The Route of Good Programme

The Route of Good is a structured outreach initiative through which the Munguía administration sends the mayor and municipal staff to different districts across Puerto Vallarta. Rather than requiring residents to bring concerns to city hall, the programme brings the administration to the neighbourhood.

Each visit typically includes a direct community work session, an inspection of ongoing infrastructure or service projects, and the delivery of any pending municipal commitments such as aid, permits, or documentation. The model is intended to improve response times and ensure that the administration maintains visibility in areas that do not always appear in routine planning cycles.

The Dr. Tucán Clinic

The main focus of the Las Mojoneras visit was the Dr. Tucán Clinic, currently nearing completion. The facility will form part of Puerto Vallarta's municipal health network, which already operates two permanent clinic locations and a mobile medical unit providing free consultations.

Once open, the Dr. Tucán Clinic will expand the municipality's capacity to deliver no-cost medical consultations to residents in the area. The network's model is oriented toward primary care access rather than specialist or hospital-level services. Adding a third permanent location extends geographic reach within the city.

The timing of the inspection, while the clinic is still under construction, allows the mayor to assess progress firsthand and address any completion issues before the facility opens.

Infrastructure Plans and Flood Aid

Beyond the clinic, the mayor shared plans for the main square of Las Mojoneras. A dome is planned for the multi-purpose sports court in the plaza, scheduled for installation later this year. The structure is intended to make the court usable in varying weather conditions and extend its function as a community gathering space.

The visit also addressed flood recovery. Mayor Munguía announced that aid cheques from the State Natural Disaster Fund, known as FOEDEN, will be distributed to families in Las Mojoneras and surrounding areas who suffered losses from previous flooding. The distribution represents the completion of an aid application cycle that began after the weather events caused the damage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the Route of Good initiative in Puerto Vallarta?

A: The Route of Good is an outreach programme through which Mayor Luis Munguía's administration conducts direct work sessions in local neighbourhoods across Puerto Vallarta. Rather than requiring residents to visit city hall, the programme brings the mayor and municipal staff to different districts to hear concerns, inspect ongoing projects, and deliver pending commitments.

Q: What is the Dr. Tucán Clinic and when will it open?

A: The Dr. Tucán Clinic is a municipal health facility nearing completion in the Las Mojoneras neighbourhood. It will join Puerto Vallarta's existing municipal health network, which operates two permanent clinic locations and a mobile medical unit. All facilities in the network provide free medical consultations. The clinic's specific opening date was not confirmed in the mayor's visit announcement.

Q: What infrastructure is planned for Las Mojoneras main square?

A: A dome is planned for the multi-purpose sports court in Las Mojoneras main square, scheduled for installation later this year. The structure is intended to protect the court from weather conditions and extend its use as a community space for sports and social gatherings.

Q: What is FOEDEN and what role did it play in the Las Mojoneras visit?

A: FOEDEN is the State Natural Disaster Fund in Jalisco, a mechanism for distributing government aid to families and communities affected by natural disasters. During the Las Mojoneras visit, Mayor Munguía announced that FOEDEN cheques will be distributed to families who suffered losses from previous flooding in the area.

Q: How many permanent clinic locations does Puerto Vallarta's municipal health network have?

A: Puerto Vallarta's municipal health network currently operates two permanent clinic locations and one mobile medical unit, all providing free consultations. The Dr. Tucán Clinic in Las Mojoneras, nearing completion, will be the third permanent location in the network.