Daily Pulse: Friday, February 27, 2026

Good morning, Puerto Vallarta. As we approach the weekend, the city continues its steady path toward normalcy following the historic events of earlier this week. While federal security operations remain active in parts of Jalisco, the local atmosphere is turning back toward the art, music, and community spirit that defines our high season.
Local News Summary
Normalization After "Code Red": Following the military operation on February 22 that resulted in the death of CJNG leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the Jalisco State Government has begun phasing out the most intense "Code Red" protocols. While federal forces remain visible, roadblocks have been cleared and local public services, including schools and transit, have resumed standard operations.
Aviation Stabilization: Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) reports that flight schedules have officially stabilized. After a weekend of massive cancellations from carriers like Air Canada, United, and Alaska Airlines, nearly all international routes have resumed. Travelers are still advised to confirm flight status with their airlines before heading to the terminal.
Yacht Race Cancellation: The San Diego Yacht Club has officially canceled the 38th edition of the San Diego to Puerto Vallarta International Yacht Race, which was scheduled to arrive this weekend. The decision was made citing the "evolving and unpredictable security situation" in the region. Alternate racing is being held in Southern California instead.
Federal Timeshare Fraud Crackdown: The U.S. Treasury Department continues its focus on the Banderas Bay region, with recent sanctions targeting Kovay Gardens in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle. Authorities warn that this cartel-linked network specializes in defrauding elderly U.S. and Canadian citizens through elaborate timeshare resale scams.
Whale Activity Peaks: Local tour operators report that whale sightings are at their seasonal high. Despite the earlier security disruptions, humpback whale-watching tours are back to full capacity, with multiple mothers and calves being spotted daily near the Marietas Islands.
Weather Report
Current Conditions: Sunny and bright.
High: 83°F (28°C) | Low: 66°F (19°C)
Humidity: 55% (A dry, pleasant heat).
UV Index: 8 (Very High) — Crucial Warning: Sun protection is non-negotiable today. Limit direct exposure between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM.
Marine Outlook: Gentle West winds at 7 mph. The ocean is calm, making it an ideal day for snorkeling at Los Arcos or a sunset sail.
Upcoming Events & Entertainment
Friday, Feb 27 (Today)
Annie Lennox & Eurythmics Experience: Starring Delilah Beaucoup, back by popular demand at Coco Cabaret (5:00 PM).
Community Drum Circle x Funky Fridays: Come together to shake off the week’s stress and dance under the stars at Sanctuary PV (7:00 PM).
Jasmine Rice LaBeija: The Juilliard-trained operatic tenor and world-renowned drag star performs at Coco Cabaret (7:00 PM).
AirOtic – Tease: A world-class circus-style cabaret and aerial show featuring high-flying stunts at Coco Cabaret (9:00 PM).
Walk Like a Man: Paul Fracassi’s legendary tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons at Act2PV (8:00 PM).
Looking Ahead: Saturday, Feb 28
SALTA! Pool Party: A funky afternoon of house and reggae music in the mountains at Amaria (2:00 PM – 10:00 PM).
Moonwalk – Michael Jackson Tribute: A high-energy performance featuring the King of Pop's greatest hits at Act2PV (8:00 PM).