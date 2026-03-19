Mezcal Production in Mexico Grew Elevenfold Between 2010 and 2024

Mezcal production in Mexico grew from approximately one million liters in 2010 to more than eleven million liters in 2024, according to COMERCAM, the country's mezcal regulatory body. Nearly all production is concentrated in Oaxaca. Less than 30% of what is produced remains in Mexico. About 75% of exports are destined for the United States.

From 1 Million to 11 Million Liters

The elevenfold production increase over fourteen years reflects a structural shift in how mezcal is positioned globally. The spirit moved from a regional Mexican product with limited international visibility to a category actively marketed by global spirits brands and stocked in bars and retail outlets across North America, Europe, and beyond.

Celebrity-branded products accelerated that transition. Dos Hombres, a mezcal label created by actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, is produced in San Luis del Rio, Oaxaca. Its commercial success and high media profile brought attention to mezcal among consumers who might not have encountered the category through traditional channels. Several other international brands followed similar routes into the market.

The US market's appetite for premium spirits with documented geographic and cultural origin has been a primary driver. Mezcal's Denomination of Origin, its artisanal production narrative, and its flavour distinctiveness from tequila aligned with consumer trends that had already boosted interest in craft whiskey, gin, and rum in the same market.

75% of Exports Go to One Market, and the Land Follows

The 75% US export figure means Mexico's mezcal industry is structurally dependent on a single foreign market. A shift in US consumer preferences, a tariff change under the USMCA review, or a sustained reduction in US disposable income for premium spirits would directly affect producers across Oaxaca.

That dependence also shapes what gets produced. US market demand favours espadin, an agave species that matures faster and produces more consistent flavour profiles than wild-harvested varieties. The commercial incentive to plant it at scale is strong.

A study led by Rufino Sandoval-García at the Technological University of the Central Valley of Oaxaca found that more than 34,953 hectares of tropical dry and pine oak forests were lost in two major producing areas over 27 years, roughly the size of the US city of Detroit. Agave plantations in those areas expanded by more than 400% over the same period. Espadin monoculture is the primary driver of that land-use change.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How much has mezcal production grown in Mexico?

A: Mezcal production grew from approximately one million liters in 2010 to more than eleven million liters in 2024, an elevenfold increase, according to COMERCAM, Mexico's mezcal regulatory body. Almost all production is concentrated in Oaxaca, and approximately 75% of exports go to the United States.

Q: What share of Mexican mezcal is exported?

A: More than 70% of mezcal produced in Mexico is exported. Less than 30% remains in Mexico. The United States accounts for approximately 75% of exports, making it the dominant market for Mexican mezcal by a significant margin.

Q: How has celebrity branding affected the mezcal industry?

A: Celebrity-branded products such as Dos Hombres, created by actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and produced in San Luis del Rio, Oaxaca, brought mezcal to consumer segments that might not have encountered the category through traditional channels. High-profile brands aligned the spirit with premium spirits trends already evident in craft whiskey and gin markets, accelerating demand growth in the United States.

Q: How much forest has been lost in Oaxaca's mezcal-producing areas?

A: A study by Rufino Sandoval-García at the Technological University of the Central Valley of Oaxaca found that more than 34,953 hectares of tropical dry and pine oak forests were lost in two major mezcal-producing areas over 27 years, an area roughly equivalent to the size of the US city of Detroit. Agave plantations in those areas expanded by more than 400% over three decades.

Q: Why is espadin the dominant agave species in commercial mezcal?

A: Espadin matures faster than wild-harvested agave species and produces more consistent flavour profiles, which are commercial advantages for large-scale production. US market demand has reinforced the preference for espadin-based products. The commercial incentive to plant it at scale is strong, but its monoculture expansion is the primary driver of land-use change and forest loss in producing regions.