Enchulemos Jalisco Completes Facade Work on 363 Buildings in Puerto Vallarta

The Enchulemos Jalisco programme has completed facade improvements on 363 buildings in Puerto Vallarta's Historic Center, according to state and municipal officials who recently walked the area to review the results. The project was carried out through a partnership between the Jalisco state government and the municipal administration led by Mayor Luis Munguía.

7,700 People Directly Benefited

Alejandro Hermosillo, Undersecretary of Social Assistance for Jalisco, stated that the initiative directly benefited more than 7,700 people. The figure encompasses residents and property owners in the affected buildings rather than the general visitor population.

Gabriel Altamirano Hernández, advisor to the Corazón Urbano Foundation, credited community participation as a significant factor in the programme's execution. Jesús Palacio Bernal, president of the Citizen Council of the Historic Center and the Union of Urban Property Owners, described the improvements as an initial step in ongoing efforts rather than a completed endpoint.

Municipal and state authorities conducted the review walkthrough alongside members of civil society. Officials visited several streets and spoke with residents and property owners to assess the project's on-the-ground impact beyond the headline figure of completed facades.

What Enchulemos Does and Does Not Cover

The Enchulemos programme focuses specifically on exterior facades: paint, surface restoration, and coordinated visual design applied to building fronts that face public streets. It does not cover interior renovations, structural repairs, or improvements to building systems.

This scope reflects the programme's primary objective: the visual character of the public realm rather than the private conditions inside the buildings. A renovated facade can improve the aesthetic quality of a street, support property values across the district, and contribute to the tourism experience of the area without addressing the private maintenance conditions of the buildings themselves.

The distinction matters when assessing the programme's impact on residents. Property owners benefit from improved exteriors at reduced or no cost. But residents living in buildings with maintenance issues unrelated to the facade do not see those conditions addressed by the programme.

Mayor Munguía on Protecting the Historic Center's Identity

Mayor Munguía described the facade improvements as part of a broader strategy to protect the Historic Center's identity and reinforce its role as a cultural and social hub. The framing positions the renovation programme within a longer-term urban management commitment rather than as a standalone project.

The Historic Center is Puerto Vallarta's most visited urban district and the primary zone where the city's architectural identity is expressed in the streetscape. Maintaining its visual character under consistent development and tourism pressure requires recurring investment and regulatory attention, not one-time intervention.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What did the Enchulemos Jalisco programme do in Puerto Vallarta?

A: Enchulemos Jalisco completed facade improvements on 363 buildings in Puerto Vallarta's Historic Center, covering paint, surface restoration, and coordinated visual design on building exteriors. The project was a partnership between the Jalisco state government and the municipal administration under Mayor Luis Munguía.

Q: How many people did the programme directly benefit?

A: Alejandro Hermosillo, Undersecretary of Social Assistance for Jalisco, stated that the initiative directly benefited more than 7,700 people, encompassing residents and property owners in the affected buildings.

Q: Does Enchulemos cover interior renovations or structural repairs?

A: No. Enchulemos focuses specifically on building facades facing public streets: paint, surface restoration, and coordinated design. It does not cover interior renovations, structural repairs, or building systems. The programme addresses the visual character of the public realm rather than private conditions inside the buildings.

Q: What did Jesús Palacio Bernal say about the programme?

A: Jesús Palacio Bernal, president of the Citizen Council of the Historic Center and the Union of Urban Property Owners, described the improvements as an important first step in ongoing efforts rather than a completed endpoint, and noted that residents take pride in the renewed surroundings.

Q: What is the Corazón Urbano Foundation's role in the project?

A: Gabriel Altamirano Hernández, advisor to the Corazón Urbano Foundation, was involved in the community participation dimension of the programme and credited strong community engagement as a key factor in the project's execution.