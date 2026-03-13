Azteca Has Hosted Two World Cup Finals and Is Getting a Third Chance

Azteca Stadium is completing a two-year renovation that will bring its capacity to approximately 87,000 spectators for the 2026 World Cup. The renovation is the most extensive in the stadium's history and is timed to a hosting role that gives Azteca a place no other venue in football holds: it has hosted two FIFA World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986, and will now be the setting for the tournament's opening match when Mexico faces South Africa on June 11.

The Historical Record

Azteca opened in 1966 and hosted its first World Cup four years later. The 1970 final between Brazil and Italy produced one of the tournament's defining performances, with Pelé's Brazil winning 4-1 in conditions that tested even elite athletes. The 1986 tournament, held in Mexico after Colombia withdrew as host, produced the stadium's most iconic singular moment: Diego Maradona's two goals against England in the quarterfinal. They are what FIFA later named the Goal of the Century and the notorious Hand of God, scored in the same match.

Those two moments are the reference points against which any future event at Azteca is measured. The stadium carries a weight of football history that most venues do not, which gives the 2026 renovation cultural significance beyond its engineering or commercial dimensions.

Azteca also hosted the 1986 final, where Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 in a closely contested match decided in the final minutes. That a single stadium hosted two complete World Cups, four years apart, reflects both the stadium's scale relative to Mexican alternatives at the time and the consistency with which Mexico was positioned as a reliable major-event host.

What the Renovation Changed

The two-year renovation addressed structural, technological, and spectator experience dimensions of the facility. Bringing capacity to 87,000 will make Azteca the largest stadium in the 2026 tournament, exceeding venues in the United States and Canada. Upgrades to media and broadcast infrastructure are also part of the works, reflecting the substantially changed requirements of global television production since the stadium last hosted this level of international football.

The March 28 friendly against Portugal is the first match at the renovated venue and the first test of its crowd management and operational systems under game-day conditions. The timing, approximately ten weeks before the tournament's opening match, is deliberate: it leaves enough lead time to address operational issues that inspections alone would not surface.

Azteca's Place in the 2026 Format

The 2026 World Cup features 48 teams for the first time, expanding the tournament from the 32-team, 64-match structure of previous editions. Mexico is one of three co-hosts rather than a sole host, which distributes the spotlight across venues in all three countries. The opening match format positions Azteca as the tournament's ceremonial centrepiece on June 11 regardless of where subsequent rounds are played.

The symbolic weight of the opening match at Azteca is substantial. It is the only venue in the tournament with a two-final World Cup history, the renovation is recent, and it is the first match of the entire tournament. What happens at Azteca on June 11 will be the opening entry in the 2026 tournament's historical record.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How many World Cup finals has Azteca Stadium hosted?

A: Azteca Stadium has hosted two World Cup finals: in 1970, when Brazil defeated Italy 4-1, and in 1986, when Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2. It is the only venue in the world to have hosted two World Cup finals.

Q: What is Azteca's capacity after the renovation?

A: The renovation is expected to bring Azteca's capacity to approximately 87,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in the 2026 World Cup. The renovation is the most extensive in the stadium's history and took approximately two years to complete.

Q: What happened at Azteca in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal?

A: Diego Maradona scored two goals for Argentina against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal at Azteca. One, scored with his hand, became known as the Hand of God. The second, a solo run past six England players, was later named the Goal of the Century by FIFA. Argentina won the match 2-1.

Q: When does Azteca reopen after its renovation?

A: Azteca's soft reopening is planned for March 28 with a friendly match between Mexico and Portugal. The first competitive match at the renovated venue will be the World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11.

Q: Why is Azteca hosting the World Cup opening match?

A: Azteca is Mexico's largest and most historically significant football venue, with a unique history of having hosted two World Cup finals. Its capacity of approximately 87,000 makes it the largest stadium in the tournament. The opening match against South Africa on June 11 is Azteca's first competitive international fixture following the completion of its renovation.