Puerto Vallarta Hosts the 9th Dama Juana Raicilla Festival in March

The ninth annual Dama Juana Raicilla Festival takes place March 13 to 15 on the esplanade of the Cuale Cultural Center in Puerto Vallarta. The festival focuses on the heritage and production of raicilla, a traditional agave spirit from the mountainous region of Jalisco.

The Mascota Delegation and Its Purpose

Ahead of the festival, Ricardo Josué Martínez Andrade, director of the Vallarta Institute of Culture, traveled to Mascota to meet with master raicilla producers. He also met with members of the Mexican Council for the Promotion of Raicilla. The visit was intended to strengthen the relationship between festival organisers and the producing communities the event represents.

Mascota is a mountain municipality in Jalisco, within the Sierra Occidental range, approximately 100 kilometres from Puerto Vallarta. It is one of the traditional production zones for raicilla. The visit allowed organisers to document production practices firsthand and ensure the festival's content accurately reflects the craft. It was carried out with the support of Mayor Luis Munguía's municipal government.

Among the producers present was Manuel Salcedo Gutiérrez, a third-generation master raicilla maker with more than 33 years of experience. He produces several labels representing different styles of the spirit. At his distillery, agave hearts are cooked in a traditional masonry oven, then milled, then fermented naturally before distillation. The process is largely unchanged from practices used generations earlier.

What the Festival Covers

The three-day event at the Cuale Cultural Center esplanade offers tastings of raicilla from different producing regions and producers. It also includes cultural programming connected to the traditions of Jalisco's mountain communities.

The format gives visitors access to both the spirit and the context behind it. Visitors can learn about the geography of the producing zones, the differences between production styles, and the generational knowledge that distinguishes artisanal raicilla from industrial spirits.

The Dama Juana name refers to a traditional large glass vessel used historically to store and transport raicilla in the Jalisco mountains. Using it as the festival's name situates the event in the material culture of raicilla rather than treating the spirit purely as a commercial product.

The Broader Significance of the Festival

Raicilla received a Denomination of Origin in 2019. The designation formally recognised it as a geographically specific product of Jalisco and parts of Nayarit, and set quality and production standards.

The Dama Juana festival predates the Denomination by several years. It began when raicilla was still largely unknown outside the state. The festival's history spans the period during which the spirit transitioned from regional obscurity to recognised status in Mexico's artisanal spirits market.

That transition has real commercial implications for producing communities in the Sierra Occidental. Recognition drives demand. Demand creates economic value. Economic value creates incentive to maintain production rather than abandon it for other activities. The festival contributes to that cycle by placing raicilla in front of Puerto Vallarta's international tourist and expatriate audience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: When and where is the Dama Juana Raicilla Festival?

A: The ninth annual Dama Juana Raicilla Festival runs March 13 to 15 on the esplanade of the Cuale Cultural Center in Puerto Vallarta. The festival focuses on the heritage, production, and tasting of raicilla, a traditional agave spirit from the mountainous region of Jalisco.

Q: Why did the Vallarta Institute of Culture visit Mascota ahead of the festival?

A: Director Ricardo Josué Martínez Andrade traveled to Mascota to meet with master producers and members of the Mexican Council for the Promotion of Raicilla. The visit was intended to strengthen collaboration between festival organisers and producing communities, and to ensure the event accurately represents the craft and traditions behind raicilla production.

Q: What is the Dama Juana name a reference to?

A: Dama Juana refers to a traditional large glass vessel used historically in the Jalisco mountains to store and transport raicilla. Using it as the festival's name situates the event in the material culture of raicilla production rather than treating the spirit purely as a commercial product.

Q: What traditional production method does Manuel Salcedo use?

A: Manuel Salcedo Gutiérrez, a third-generation master raicilla maker with more than 33 years of experience, cooks agave hearts in a traditional masonry oven, mills them, and allows natural fermentation before distillation. The process remains largely unchanged from methods used by earlier generations of producers in Mascota.

Q: When did raicilla receive its Denomination of Origin?

A: Raicilla received a Denomination of Origin in 2019, formally recognising it as a geographically specific product of Jalisco and parts of Nayarit and establishing production and quality standards. The Dama Juana festival predates this designation, having begun several years earlier when raicilla was still largely unknown outside the state.