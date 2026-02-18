Alfredo's Valentine's Day Dare: High-Flying Romance on the Los Muertos Pier

Going to Great Heights for Romance: A Daring Decoration of the Iconic Los Muertos Pier
There are grand romantic gestures, and then there’s Alfredo. While most were busy buying chocolates or scribbling in cards on the morning of Saint Valentine's Day, Alfredo was scaling the iconic structure at the end of the Los Muertos pier in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, all in the name of love and celebration.
With a fearlessness that would make most of us dizzy just watching, Alfredo climbed to the very top of the pier's sail-like mast to hang vibrant red Valentine's Day banners. His mission? To make sure everyone on the beach and bay knew exactly what day it was. Perched a staggering 30 meters above the shimmering blue ocean, he worked with the banners, creating a striking display of passion against the clear sky. It was a labor of love, quite literally, that required both skill and nerves of steel needed to operate at that height.
This incredible moment was captured by none other than John Benus, a local legend known as the "King of keeping Vallarta Clean." When he's not spearheading his "War Against Trash" to keep Puerto Vallarta and other Mexican locales pristine, John is documenting the unique and spirited moments that make this city so special. His photo perfectly encapsulates the daring and festive spirit of Alfredo's Valentine's Day feat.
Thanks to Alfredo’s high-wire act, the pier was transformed into a beacon of romance for the day. His adventurous spirit is a perfect reminder that sometimes, to make a real splash, you have to be willing to take a risk—even if it means climbing a giant structure 30 meters over the sea before breakfast!