Mercado Libre's Record Q4 Growth Reveals Mexico's Retail Divide

Mercado Libre reported record financial results for fiscal year 2025, with annual net revenue rising 39% to $28.9 billion. The fourth quarter delivered $8.8 billion in revenue, a 45% year-over-year increase. In the same year that Mexico's GDP grew 0.8%, these figures from Latin America's dominant e-commerce and fintech platform confirm what the sector has been demonstrating for several years: the digitisation of commerce in Mexico is running far ahead of the aggregate economy, and the gap between digital and traditional retail is widening.
Mexico is one of Mercado Libre's three core markets alongside Brazil and Argentina. Understanding what is driving the platform's performance, and how it interacts with the broader structural shifts in physical retail, provides a clearer picture of where Mexico's retail sector is heading than any single data point can offer.
What Is Driving Mercado Libre's Mexico Performance?
Mercado Libre's growth in Mexico rests on three interlocking pillars.
The first is logistics. The company's Mercado Envíos fulfilment network has progressively reduced delivery times and improved reliability across Mexico's geography, extending the reach of e-commerce beyond major urban centres and making the platform competitive with physical retail on one of consumers' most fundamental requirements: getting what they ordered, quickly and reliably.
The second pillar is fintech. Mercado Pago, the company's payments and financial services arm, allows users without traditional bank accounts to transact, save, and access credit through the platform. In a country where a significant share of the adult population remains underbanked, this inclusion dynamic has been a meaningful driver of user growth in secondary cities and semi-rural markets that were previously unreachable by conventional e-commerce.
The third pillar is post-purchase experience. According to Reversso's 2025 report on the sector, returns and exchanges have become a decisive driver of profitability, customer retention, and brand equity in online retail. Platforms that process returns quickly, cheaply, and transparently build loyalty in ways that acquisition-focused metrics do not capture. Mercado Libre's scale gives it structural advantages in building this capability relative to smaller marketplace operators.
Physical Retail Is Not Retreating, It Is Reorganising
The Mercado Libre numbers might suggest that physical retail in Mexico is in structural decline. The reality is more nuanced. According to the 2025 Results and 2026 Projection report by the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD), nearly 1,700 compact or specialised retail units were opened in Mexico in the past year, while same-store sales for ANTAD members are projected to grow 3.9% in 2026.
The growth is happening at the small end of the format spectrum. Compact neighbourhood stores, specialised retailers, and proximity formats are expanding, while the large-format hypermarket model, which requires significant land, capital, and consumer travel time, is seeing more limited growth. This is a global pattern: physical retail is not disappearing but consolidating around the formats that e-commerce cannot easily replace, primarily convenience, immediacy, and sensory experience.
Costco's $100 million expansion in Aguascalientes is notable precisely because it runs counter to the small-format trend. The warehouse membership model survives by delivering unit economics that no other format can match for the specific consumer segment it targets. Its continued expansion confirms that format differentiation, rather than size reduction alone, is the key variable determining which physical retail formats are growing.
The Recovery Outlook for Food and Hospitality
Mexico's retail and food service sectors entered 2026 following a period of operational disruption that caused temporary closures and supply chain interruptions across thousands of establishments in key urban markets. The recovery trajectory is cautiously positive. Lent and Easter generate predictable demand shifts in food retail and restaurants, fish and seafood are strong seasonal performers, while the FIFA World Cup in June, co-hosted by Mexico with matches in Guadalajara, represents a significant revenue opportunity for hospitality, food service, and retail in host cities.
For both digital and physical retail operators, the fundamental challenge of 2026 is navigating a consumer base simultaneously under cost pressure from food inflation and demonstrably willing, as Mercado Libre's numbers confirm, to spend when the platform, product, and price are right. The retailers who understand that apparent contradiction, and build their commercial strategies around it, are the ones best positioned to capture growth in a market that is structurally expanding even as the macroeconomic headlines remain mixed.
