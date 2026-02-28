Aguascalientes Reaches a New Industrial Milestone as US$600 Million in Investment Reshapes Central Mexico

The San Marcos Valley Industrial Park in southern Aguascalientes has reached 50 percent completion in its first phase. The project, developed by Lintel on a 140-hectare site, is backed by MX$1.7 billion, approximately US$100 million, and is projected to create 750 direct jobs once fully developed. Its progress is one indicator of a broader investment story unfolding across the state: Aguascalientes has secured more than US$600 million in 30 new investment projects, projecting the creation of 8,000 formal jobs by 2026.
The context matters. Mexico's aggregate economy grew just 0.8 percent in 2025, with the secondary, manufacturing, sector contracting 1.1 percent. Against that national backdrop, Aguascalientes's ability to attract, anchor, and accelerate investment at this pace reflects the particular advantages of a state that has spent decades building industrial infrastructure, cultivating a skilled workforce, and competing actively for global manufacturing capital.
What Is Being Built at San Marcos Valley
Governor Tere Jiménez reviewed construction progress during a site visit this week, reiterating the state government's commitment to the project and its role in Aguascalientes's long-term industrial strategy. Roberto Burgos, Regional General Director of Lintel, confirmed that the first phase has reached 50 percent completion with work underway on the main access road, security checkpoint, and complementary infrastructure. Construction of the first industrial building is scheduled to begin in June, offering flexible spaces of up to 20,000 square metres.
The park's infrastructure scope reflects the operational requirements of modern manufacturing tenants. Under construction: high-voltage power lines, an internal electrical grid, a water treatment plant, an elevated water tank, a well, and sanitary and storm drainage systems. Getting this infrastructure in place before tenant commitments is a deliberate strategy, it reduces the lead time between an investment decision and the start of production, which matters significantly to manufacturing companies managing global supply chain timelines.
The park is designed to host facilities across automotive, electronics, technology, and health industry sectors. The flexible smaller-unit design addresses a segment often underserved by large-format industrial parks built around anchor tenants: mid-sized manufacturers that need purpose-built industrial space but cannot fill a 50,000-square-metre footprint.
The Automotive Sector That Anchors Everything
Aguascalientes's investment story is inseparable from its automotive history. Automotive manufacturing accounts for 36.7 percent of state GDP and 85 percent of total exports, supporting more than 159,000 direct and indirect jobs. Nissan, which has operated a major production facility in Aguascalientes for decades, continues to reposition production in the state, reinforcing the depth of the automotive cluster.
Between January and September 2025, Aguascalientes ranked fifth nationwide in automotive investment, securing $211.21 million, alongside$157.95 million for industrial park development. The state closed 2025 with 29 investment projects totalling more than MX$15 billion and 7,417 direct jobs created, figures that represent a significant acceleration relative to historical baselines and that have been achieved against the headwind of a nationally contracting manufacturing sector.
The automotive cluster creates a self-reinforcing ecosystem. Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers locate in the state to serve Nissan and other OEMs. Their presence attracts additional suppliers. The concentration of automotive expertise in the local labour force makes the state more attractive for new entrants in adjacent manufacturing categories, electronics, precision components, medical devices, that draw on similar skills.
Sustainability, ESG and International Promotion
Aguascalientes is integrating ESG and low-carbon frameworks into its investment strategy through partnerships with MÉXICO2, the environmental markets platform operated by the Mexican Stock Exchange. For multinational tenants subject to Scope 3 emissions reporting requirements in their home markets, facilities built to documentable environmental standards reduce compliance costs and support supply chain transparency reporting, increasingly a factor in site selection decisions.
The state plans 14 to 18 international promotion tours in 2026 and nearly 200 domestic job-matching and business linkage events. More than MX$18 million has been allocated to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, including free training for over 10,000 entrepreneurs. This dual investment, large-format industrial infrastructure alongside small-business support, reflects an attempt to build an industrial ecosystem rather than simply a collection of manufacturing facilities.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the San Marcos Valley Industrial Park and when will it be completed?
A: San Marcos Valley is a 140-hectare industrial park in southern Aguascalientes developed by Lintel, with an investment of MX$1.7 billion. The first phase has reached 50 percent completion, with the first industrial building scheduled to begin construction in June 2026. The full development is projected to create 750 direct jobs upon completion.
Q: Why is Aguascalientes a strong industrial investment destination?
A: Aguascalientes combines a skilled industrial labour force, built over decades of automotive manufacturing, with strategic geographic centrality, good logistics connectivity, proactive state government investment promotion, competitive operating costs, and an established automotive cluster anchored by Nissan. The state ranked fifth nationally in automotive investment between January and September 2025.
Q: What sectors does the San Marcos Valley Industrial Park target?
A: The park is designed to host manufacturing facilities in automotive, electronics, technology, and health industries. Its flexible smaller-unit design, with spaces up to 20,000 square metres, is intended to attract mid-sized manufacturers who need purpose-built industrial space without committing to large fixed footprints.
Q: How large is Aguascalientes's automotive sector?
A: Automotive manufacturing accounts for 36.7 percent of state GDP and 85 percent of total exports in Aguascalientes, supporting more than 159,000 direct and indirect jobs. The sector is anchored by Nissan's production facility and a deep tier-supplier ecosystem that has developed around it over several decades.
Q: What does ESG integration in Mexican industrial parks mean practically?
A: In practice, ESG-integrated industrial parks include renewable energy access, water recycling infrastructure, waste management programs, emissions monitoring, and green building certification. For multinational tenants with Scope 3 reporting obligations, increasingly common for companies listed on US or European exchanges, these features reduce compliance costs and simplify supply chain environmental reporting.
Q: How does the Aguascalientes investment story relate to Mexico's broader nearshoring narrative?
A: Aguascalientes exemplifies the state-level execution of Mexico's nearshoring opportunity. While national manufacturing output contracted in 2025, states with established industrial ecosystems and proactive investment promotion are attracting capital that validates the structural case for Mexico as a North American manufacturing hub. The gap between national aggregates and state-level performance reflects the uneven distribution of nearshoring benefits across Mexico's regions.