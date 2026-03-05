Log in

A prehistoric skeleton has been found deep inside a flooded cave system along Mexico's Caribbean coast, in an area that was submerged beneath rising seas at the end of the last ice age, approximately 8,000 years ago. The find was made by cave-diving archaeologist Octavio del Río, who collaborates with Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), after swimming approximately 200 metres through a flooded passage and descending eight metres below the surface.

